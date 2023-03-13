Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
March 14, 1940
“Autoists Asked To Dim Their Lights,” a headline on this week’s front page, introduced a short notice which reported, “C.M Jones of the state highway patrol, requests motorists of this vicinity to dim their lights when driving at night and meeting other vehicles.”
According to the report, “Mr. Jones states that the state legislature passed laws requiring dimming of headlights, and that he is anxious for the people to comply in order that accidents from this source may be minimized.”
Concluded the article, “Mr. Jones further calls attention to the fact that every person actually operating an automobile must have a driver’s permit or a learner’s permit. The latter may be procured free of charge pending the issuance of a regular driver’s license.”
March 21, 1974
“What it wuz, wuz basketball — but not exactly like any game you’re likely to see in the NCAA finals this weekend,” stated March 21, 1974, Watauga Democrat article, “Bucking Burros Add Quirk to Basketball.”
“And the two teams weren’t exactly N.C. State and UCLA either, Tuesday night as the Watauga High School men’s faculty took on the Boone Optimist Club astride ten of the stubbornest creatures on the earth, slow moving, but sometimes bucking donkeys,” the article stated.
“The rules as explained at the outset were simply that to shoot the ball or pass that a player must be on the back of the animal. The only thing foul was the smell if you happened to be one of the combatants in the affair,” the article stated. “And the only time out in the game came when one of the donkey made a malaprop on the WHS gymnasium floor, which was quickly swept up by the Rev. C. O. Jones.”
March
26, 1984
“After years of planning, deliberating and procrastinating, it appears that Watauga County will finally have an industrial park,” stated a Watauga Democrat article titled “County Industrial Park is Investment in Future.”
“The park, once developed by the county, will provide an attractive location for new industries, as well as a possible home for several small, local industries that are planning to expand their manufacturing capabilities,” the article stated. “While the county’s initial investment in the property — nearly $600,000 — is fairly steep, successful recruitment efforts should allow the county to recoup most or all of its capital costs within a few years as lots are sold or leased.”
“It can only be hoped that the town realizes the importance of the park to the county and recognizes this opportunity to cooperate for the long-term gain of all the citizens of Watauga, including those who live in Boone,” the article stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.