March 14, 1940
“Autoists Asked To Dim Their Lights,” a headline in a March 14, 1940, edition of the Watauga Democrat introduced a short notice which reported, “C.M Jones of the state highway patrol, requests motorists of this vicinity to dim their lights when driving at night and meeting other vehicles.”
According to the report, “Mr. Jones states that the state legislature passed laws requiring dimming of headlights, and that he is anxious for the people to comply in order that accidents from this source may be minimized.”
Concluded the article, “Mr. Jones further calls attention to the fact that every person actually operating an automobile must have a driver’s permit or a learner’s permit. The latter may be procured free of charge pending the issuance of a regular driver’s license.”
Ross Cooper is a reference librarian at the Watauga County Public Library in Boone, which has microfilm archives of the newspaper from its earliest days.
April 18, 1957
A new lingerie plant was slated for Watauga County in 1957, the Watauga Democrat reported at the time.
“All details have been completed for a manufacturer of ladies’ lingerie to locate a new plant in Watauga County, provided sufficient funds can be raised locally to purchase the land and construct a building,” the article stated.
Shadowline Inc., with a home office and factory in Morganton and a new plant in California, indicated that the plant would employ 600 people.
“The proposed site of the plant is on a tract of land just outside the eastern town limits of Boone on U.S. 321, which is the Blowing Rock road,” the article said. “In order to secure the plant, it will be necessary for the citizens of Watauga County to purchase stock in Watauga Industries Inc. in the amount of $35,000.”
The former Shadowline plant, located on what today is called Shadowline Drive, was demolished in 2016.
April 14, 1977
“Fridayitis Is Breaking Out Among Students at WHS,” stated a headline in the Watauga Democrat, which explained that a large number of students had been checking out and leaving school on Fridays.
“Watauga High School has had a rash of ‘Fridayitis’ and the school administration is taking certain steps to help prevent its spread among students,” the article began.
A checkout for a student, then-Principal Don Bentley explained, was a note sent and signed by a parent asking for his or her child to be excused from school for a portion of the day. The problem was that many students were beginning to forge and sign the checkouts themselves.
