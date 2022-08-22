Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat
Aug. 20, 1959
In the Watauga Democrat edition from Aug., 20 1959, the article, “Cabin Dedicated” discussed the public dedication of the Tatum Cabin on the ground of Horn In the West.
W.S Tarlton, the then superintendent of the Historic Sites in the Department of Archive in Raleigh at the time, urged those attending the event to help maintain historical areas. The cabin was a gift from L.T. Tatum. According to the article, Tatum was descended from a captain of the Revolutionary War, who built the log building in the late 1700’s.
The cabin was given to the Appalachian Historical Center in 1958. It was removed from its original site on New River near Todd, and brought to Boone to be reconstructed at the Horn.
Many were present for the dedication, including Mrs. Laura Tatum Howell, who was the oldest living person to have lived in the cabin, at the age 90 year sold, according to the article.
Aug. 17, 1978
An Aug. 17, 1978, Watauga Democrat article titled “Meat Camp residents protest water project,” reports on the town of Boone considering Meat Camp as a choice for a new water treatment plant.
“Residents of the Meat Camp community packed the Boone Town Hall Monday night for a public hearing on the $5.2 million water bond order for the town of Boone,” the article stated.
Meat Camp was also being considered as a “feasible” site for a future dam according to Les Hall of Henningson, Durham and Richardson — a Charlotte-based engineering firm. Boone Fork, Watauga River and Winkler’s Creek were other possibilities, but the article quoted Hall as saying that “there is no source of water better than Meat Camp Creek.”
“Although Meat Camp residents comprised the majority of Monday night’s overflow audience, there were several town residents in attendance. No one in the crowd spoke in favor of the Meat Camp site. Residents expressed concern over the reclassification of Meat Camp Creek (from) C-trout to A-2.
“Other concerns expressed during the hearing included the number of persons who will be affected by the project, the possibility of future floods, the amount of lead deposited into the creek bank by the Watauga Gun Club, the condemnation of the land and the question of going with Appalachian State University or the county in a water system,” according to the article.
Aug. 16, 1979
News cameramen and photography hobbyists from the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia assembled at Grandfather Mountain for an event sponsored by the North Carolina Press Photographers Association, according to the article “Cameras Click at Grandfather” from the Watauga Democrat in 1979.
The event was running annually for 25 years in 1979, and covered fashion photography, outdoor photography, sports photography and the event ends in a darkroom.
The event was the span of a full weekend, and included a picnic, visits with professional photographers and allowed participants to attempt to photograph a Guinness World Record event that is related to sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.