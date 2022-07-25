Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
July 24, 1941An allocation of $188,632 to develop additional units of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been approved by President Roosevelt, Representative John H. Folger announced yesterday,” according to a story in the July 24, 1941, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“The funds will be used to carry forward a number of parkway improvements in 12 North Carolina counties, including Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Watauga, Wilkes, Surry, Mitchell, McDowell, Burke, Yancey, Buncombe and Caldwell.”
Plans for the project, forwarded to Washington by state WPA Director C.C. McGinnis, call for the restoration, conservation and protection of natural resources along the Parkway, including water, soil, forest and wildlife.”
July 21, 1989
In a July 21, 1989, edition Watauga Democrat, a report was published about a local sheriff seizing a marijuana plant valued at $1 million dollars.
In Triplett, the Watauga County Sheriffs department found $1 million worth of marijuana plants, and that evening they found more plants in Vilas valuing up to $130,000. Both finds came from anonymous tips from confidential informants, according to the article.
Sheriff Red Lyons said in the article that all the plants will be flushed with kerosene and burned at the Watauga County landfill.
July 21, 1999
In the July, 21 1999 publication of the Watauga Democrat, an article titled “Dan’l Boone finally finds resting place” addresses the the Daniel Boone statue being placed at Appalachian State.
The article stated that local historians have praised the life-sized piece created by the late Sherry Edwards, chairwoman of the Appalachian’s art department at the time. Controversy amongst locals arose due to a previous statue of Daniel Boone being torn down in order to make room for a classroom. Some said the current statue would not compare, according to the article.
The previous statue was commissioned by Boone’s first mayor in 1912. Mayor William Lewis Bryant raised $203.37 to build the monument in honor of Daniel Boone.
“They did try to get it as close as possible to the original marker,” Kaye Edminsten, president of the Boone Historic Society in 1989 said in the article
Edminsten also said in the article that the sculpture is a nice addition, but it wouldn’t replace the original.
July 20, 2009
The Watauga Democrat published an article titled, “All-Stars finish second in state” on July 20, 2009.
“The Watauga County’s 13 to 14-year-old Junior League baseball team only needs one more win to secure the District 7 championship and advance to state the tournament in Lewisville,” the article stated.
At the time Wilkes needed to beat Watauga twice in order to claim the title.
