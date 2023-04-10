Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
March 30, 1981
In 1981, damage was found in a dam on Winkler’s Creek, which forced the town of Boone’s water system to be put offline for months until the dam could be repaired, according to a March 30, 1981, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“My expectation is that they’ve got about two weeks worth of work left,” Town Manager Marvin Hoffman said in the article. “I think they have misjudged a couple of times how much work remained to be done.”
The town contracted Blythe Industries Inc. of Charlotte to repair the dam for the price of $275,000 by Dec. 22, 1980. As winter turned to spring in 1981, the work still wasn’t done.
Hoffman said in the article that once the construction was completed, it would be another few weeks before the 44-million gallon reservoir could be filled up again.
In the meantime, the town reallocated federal revenue sharing funds to offset the cost of purchasing water from App State.
According to the article, the town was paying about $500 a day for water in 1981, and Hoffman estimated in the article that the total cost for the water would clock in around $155,000 during the 1980-81 fiscal year.
Since the water-disruption in the 80s, Boone has increased and diversified its water intake. In 2019, the Watauga Democrat reported on the completion of the town’s New River water intake at a location in the Todd area, near the intersection of Railroad Grade and Cranberry Springs Roads, which can take in 4 million gallons a day.
A
pril 5, 1995
“A budding ice diva, Kelly Ward has captured two gold medals after just two seasons on the ice skating rink,” according to an article in the April 5, 1995, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Then a senior at Watauga High School, Ward was quoted as saying she began skating at 8-years-old.
“A couple winters ago, she was skating on the Beech Mountain Skating Rink when owner Jimmy Durham offered her a job, and began her official lessons in the art of figure skating,” the article stated.
According to the article, Ward later won gold medals in freestyle and interpretive events.
“Despite the two golds, though, Kelly is still 18 and is most likely too old to hope for the Olympics. Her goal, beyond a degree in English from Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., and a career in communications, is to skate in shows like ‘Disney on Ice,’” the article stated.
“That would just be on the side,” Ward was quoted as saying. “I want a career in some form of communications — possibly broadcasting. I do wonder, though, how well I would have done by now if I had started much younger.”
April 9, 1997
The Watauga Democrat reported in the April 9, 1997, issue that Boone Police had broken up a car burglary ring involving four Boone teenagers and a 20-year-old after more than five months of investigation.
The suspects, including two 16-year-olds, were accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing equipment, then selling the stolen goods, police said at the time.
Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute was the subject of a court action by the state environmental agency in April 1997, the newspaper also reported.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Health and Natural Resources maintained that the college had insufficient erosion controls in place at the site of its then-new 12-acre satellite campus off of the N.C. 105 bypass, allowing sediment to run into a nearby stream and affecting nearby properties. At that time, the state agency had twice fined the college related to the matter.
Top movies that week included “Liar Liar,” “The Saint,” “The Devil’s Own,” “That Old Feeling,” “Double Team” and “Selena.”
