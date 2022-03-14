Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
March 11, 1976
“What kind of a safety record have residents of Watauga County been compiling for themselves? How does it compare with the record of other communities,” asked an article in the March 11, 1976 Watauga Democrat.
“On the basis of the last three annual reports, released by the U.S. Public Health Service, the local accident rate has been running somewhat higher than in most areas.
“Local residents have been averaging 18 fatal accidents per year, the official figures show, with motor vehicles being the cause of 10 of them.
“All types of accidents were included in the repots, whether they took place in the home, on the job or while driving, swimming, boating or hunting. Excluded are local accidents that affected only non-residents.
“In general, according to the National Safety Council, for every fatal accident there are nearly 100 others that do not results in death but do necessitate medical attention and restricted activity,” according to the article.
“From the standpoint of population, Watauga County’s toll was above average during the three-year period. It was equivalent to a rate of 73 fatal accidents per 100,000 population per year.
“By way of comparison, the rate throughout the rest of the United States was 55 per 100,000. It averaged 70 in the state of North Carolina.
“(However) ... the total number of accidental deaths decreased by nearly 11,000 — the final total being approximately 105,000. According to the council’s figures, in addition to the 105,000 killed in accidents, another 11 million sustained disabling injuries. The economic loss this represents is placed at $43.3 million and includes wage losses of $13.2 billion, $7.4 billion in insurance and $6.5 billion in property damage, among others.
“Watauga County’s share of this bill, assuming that the average cost per accident applies locally, amounts to nearly $4,698,000,” the article stated.
March 9, 1983
Several Appalachian State University students were among eight college students who were rescued after their canoes were swamped and they fell into a frigid New River in Grayson County, Va., the Associated Press reported in an article published in the March 9, 1983, Watauga Democrat.
The area where the accident occurred was considered a difficult stretch of rapids even for experienced canoeists. The last dispatch from the scene came at 4:08 a.m., when two of the men were rescued by boat from an island in the river.
“Six of the students struggled to shore Monday afternoon after their four canoes were swamped by four-foot waves at Molly Shoals,” the article stated. “None of the men appeared to (be) seriously injured although they suffered bruises from being dashed against rocks in the river.”
Another story in the issue began with an ominous conclusion: “It’s going to cost a lot of money to erase ‘Devil,’ ‘Satan’ and ‘Satan Kills’ written on walls and to correct other damage done by vandals at Hardin Park Elementary School.”
Vandalism and other damages were reported after a break-in, discovered by a Boone Police officer on a Saturday afternoon.
“The main damage was water-soluable paint thrown on the carpet in four classrooms, which is being cleaned at present,” then-Hardin Park Principal James Daye said. “Faces of two clocks were broken, numerous American flags were partially burned, papers and books covered the floor of practically every classroom, papers were set on fire in several classrooms.”
March 12 and 14, 2007
A new road from Bodenheimer Drive at the Broyhill Inn and Conference Center to N.C. 105 via Homespun Hills Drive was proposed to alleviate congestion, according to a Watauga Democrat article titled “Connector would drive new campus exit road.”
“We see the connector as an important avenue for visitors, students, faculty and community members to get in and out of the area around the Broyhill Inn,” Appalachian State University Chief of Staff Loren Baumhover said in the article. “As people know, there is only one road in and out of the Broyhill and as we have increasing attendance of athletic games, the need to move traffic away from the heart of campus and away from King Street becomes even greater.”
A feasibility study was completed on the road and out of the 26 acres needed for the road, ASU already owned a majority of the space needed.
The project was urged by the town of Boone, according to ASU Director of Design and Construction Clyde Robbins.
The project never got off the ground and to this day, a connector road from the now-former site of the Broyhill Inn to N.C. 105 has not been built.
