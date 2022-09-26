Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Sept. 20, 1962
A 1962 Watauga Democrat article, “Autumn Leaf Train to make annual run,” told readers about a train ride from West Jefferson to Abingdon, Va., on Oct. 14.
“The annual Autumn Leaf Train Excursion on the famous Virginia Creeper from West Jefferson to Abingdon and return is scheduled to make its popular run and is expected to attract hundreds of visitors as well as local patrons,” the article stated.
“In addition to scenic beauty through the mountains and across White Top, where the autumn colors are expected to be at their best, there will be other special entertainment including string music.
“The price of the round trip for adults will be $7 and children under 12 years of age will pay $3.50,” the article stated.
Sept. 23, 1982
“The Computer Age has dawned, and the impact could be as profound as that of the Industrial Revolution,” stated a 1982 Watauga Democrat article, “Computers: New Age has dawned for businesses, homes.”
“Since the first computer began spewing out data, the popular conception has been that sometime in the near future the machines would become an inseparable part of daily life. That future has now been realized, and the computerization of America is proceeding at an ever increasing rate.
“The real danger lies in the application of computer technology for unscrupulous purposes, as computers increase their capability of retaining and transmitting enormous amounts of data, the security of that often personal information could decrease, jeopardizing individual privacy.
“But such concerns should not detract from the advances that can be realized through the computerization of the marketplace and the home. Computers have become inextricably linked with everyday life, and hopefully they represent a bright promise of a better life tomorrow,” the article stated.
Sept. 21, 1997
“A massive propane explosion at Parkway Elementary School Friday, just before noon left ‘eight dead, 23 injured’ and many giggling as rescue workers bandaged their ‘wounds,’” an article in the Sept. 21, 1997, edition of the Watauga Democrat stated.
Through the laughter, there was a biting tone of seriousness. Eleven of the 12 Watauga County fire departments were there participating, treating the drill as if it were a real scenario.
Fifty-one students — who were between 7 to 15 years old — participated, according to the article. They were dressed in disaster makeup in order to make the students look like they had actual injuries.
“Victims” with head trauma, burns and other injuries lined the halls of the school attempting to be serious, while moaning in “pain,” the article stated.
Also involved were the Watauga and Blowing Rock Rescue Squads, Watauga Emergency Medical Services, Watauga County Emergency Management, the Watauga County Medical Examiner, the Watauga County Sheriff’s office and the highway patrol.
