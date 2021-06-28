Editor’s Note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
June 30, 1975
“The Grandfather Mountain Cloggers, who won the World Championship smooth and clog dancing titles last July after oddly having failed to win the national championship in clogging a month earlier, have finally claimed the elusive honor,” stated an article in the June 30, 1975, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, the Grandfather Mountain Cloggers earned scores of 99, 99 and 98 out of a possible 100 points from the judges to win the clogging national title in Slade, Ky., while also defending their national title in smooth dancing.
“Known nationwide as the result of several network television appearances in recent months, the Grandfather Mountain Cloggers also were chosen state champions in both smooth and clog at the State Fair in Raleigh last October,” according to the article.
The article noted members of the team were Kim Heesacker, Mike Alexander, Tina Greene, David Alexander, Sara Andrews, Tommy Light, Mariette Winkler and Willie Light.
June 21, 1985
“To conform with other municipalities in the country, the town of Boone will be converting to the 911 emergency telephone system within the next couple of years,” stated an article in the June 21, 1985, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, the Boone Town Council unanimously approved the move to 911, “in the interest of the safety and well-being of the residents of the area.” The cost of implementing the system was quoted as $5,131, with an additional charge of $303 per month.
“With two options available, the consensus was to allow a unified system with thee separate dispatch centers (one each for Boone, Blowing Rock and the county) instead of one system with one central dispatch center,” the article stated.
According to the article, Boone was the first entity in Watauga to approve the change to 911, with Blowing Rock and the County Board of Commissioners slated to discuss it later in the week.
“Boone’s system would serve people whose telephone numbers begin with 264 or 262, while Blowing Rock’s system would serve 295 numbers. The remainder, including 963 and 297, would be served by the county system,” according to the article.
June 28, 1995
“Walmart. Do you want one in Boone or not?” asked an article in the June 28, 1995, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, discussions over the big-box retailer had gotten to the point where then-Boone Town Council Member Hunter Schofield was planning to proposed a three-month moratorium on any development over 80,000 square feet at the council’s next meeting.
“So, fellow council member Jimmy Smith decided to see what people really thought about the idea of having a ‘big box’ store in Boone,” the article stated.
Smith directed his Math 1010 class at Appalachian State University to call and poll 500, randomly-chosen people all over Watauga County, according to the article, while also setting up in certain stores and commercial areas to ask shoppers directly.
“The results of the phone survey were overwhelmingly in favor of having a Walmart here — 72.8 percent said ‘yes’ and 24.4 percent said ‘no’ — a three-to-one majority,” the article stated.
According to the article, the poll found those with a 265 area code were more in favor of the store than those with a 963 area code, while 77 percent of women who were interviewed were in favor, but only 68 percent of men were. The article noted that one woman who was interviewed said she was tired of driving all the way to Lenoir to shop at a Walmart, while another criticized the idea of the store coming to Boone and called it “tacky.”
The article stated that Smith observed a “strong correlation” between people responding against Walmart and a feeling that large, discount stores would harm small businesses. He noted however, that regulating the types of businesses was not the job of the town council’s.
“There are certain things that the town council is in the business of. Prettiness is one of them,” Smith was quoted as saying in the article. “We require landscaping, but putting a quota on the types of businesses coming in is a business decision.”
