Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Dec. 19, 1940
Boone shops were seeing the most pre-Christmas shopping in more than a decade, according to the article titled “Holiday buying in full swing, says retailers.”
“Holiday shopping is now hitting its stride in this community and retailers report an unusually brisk business over the weekend, with prospects that the Christmas gift buying will reach its greatest height by the end of the week,” the article states. “Predictions are that the sum total of Boone retail business this year may be higher than at any holiday period since the boom days of 1929.”
It was reported that nearly a million pounds of burley, 970,000 pounds, was sold that year, according to the article “Burley market is to end sales for Christmas Friday.”
“Farmers interviewed are highly pleased with the amounts of their checks and the fair and courteous treatment accorded them by the warehousemen,” the article stated.
The average per-pound price for the week was at around 20 cents, the article explained.
Dec. 16, 1948
A headline in the Dec. 16, 1948, edition of the Watauga Democrat proclaimed that “Firecrackers Are Contraband.” According to the article, Police Chief Verne Greene relayed to the newspaper that “various complaints’’ from across town were making their way to his department regarding the “firecracker nuisance.” Greene noted in the article that after “a number of children had been mutilated by the explosives and that the last legislature had passed a statewide law prohibiting the possession and use of firecrackers.” Per the Watauga Democrat, those caught in violation of this new prohibition faced a minimum fine of $50.
Featured in the same edition of the Watauga Democrat was a column regarding the use of fireworks during the holiday season. The column stated that “firecrackers used in other parts of the country, only on the Fourth of July, have always found favor in the South for the celebration of the Christmas season.” Yet, also noted that, “We have never quite found out the reason why the Christmas season should be ushered in with a racket.” The article mentioned that the previous Saturday an automobile made “regular trips up South Street, down King and Depot” setting off “a dozen or so crackers.” According to the Watauga Democrat, the car continued to make its rounds setting off the crackers until “everyone was wide awake, and mad as a proverbial wet hen.”
Dec. 1, 1966
The Dec. 1, 1966, edition of the Watauga Democrat noted that the Boone plant of IRC — the International Resistive Corporation — was undergoing an expansion during the course of five years. The total expansion cost was estimated at $1.5 million, with plans to bring on an additional 700 employees by 1970. This would have doubled the amount of employees at the plant, as IRC employed 700 people at the time, according to the article.
The article stated that Facilities Engineer Lee Propst explained that part of the addition will be a two-story office area comprising 21,000 square feet. By relocating the offices, approximately 20,000 to 25,000 square feet in the existing plant would be converted into production space.
The facility later was called TT Electronics, which closed in 2012. An August 2011 article from the Watauga Democrat stated created a wide range of wire wound and metal film components as well as an advanced thick film on steel technology line of products. TT Electronics had 143 employees at the time, many of whom were laid off. The property where the plant once stood is located at 736 Greenway Road.
Dec. 19, 1968
An article appearing in the Dec. 19, 1968, edition of the Watauga Democrat explained that gusts of violent wind had delayed ski openings. Per the article, the high winds “prevented area ski lodges from making snow” and thus “forced all but one to postpone their scheduled openings.” The Watauga Democrat stated that it was the “Blowing Rock Ski Area that got the jump on the other three lodges by opening two slopes.” The article also noted that Beech Mountain had “added the first triple chair lifts in the South, increasing life capacity to 9,000 skiers per hour” and that the “slope area has been extended to more than four miles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.