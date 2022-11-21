Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Nov. 24, 1955
The Boone burley tobacco market was to open for the 17th season the next week and was poised for its most successful season ever, according to an article titled “Weed receipts heavy on eve of season’s start.”
“Buyers, bookkeepers, weightmen, ticket markers, graders and other workers are assembling and everything will be in readiness when the rhythmic chant of the auctioneers signals the start of bidding on the first basket at Mountain Burley Warehouse No. 1,” the article stated.
Tickets would be given out to every farmer who sold a basket, with a lottery at the end of the season to be held. The winner would receive a free 1956 GMC truck.
In other news, the N.C. Legislative Study Committee visited Boone the previous week to discuss the state’s highway needs and long-range plans.
Nov. 21, 1984
“Driving while impaired arrests by the Boone Police Department have skyrocketed since the N.C. Highway Safety Project Grant was implemented to use $69,468.23 in order to reduce drunk driving and related traffic accidents,” according to a story in a 1984 edition of the Watauga Democrat about a three-year DWI project by Boone Police.
“We’re hoping through this program to make an extensive community awareness of the DWI program and through enforcement and educating we hope to decrease the number of accidents,” said Capt. Zane Tester.
“Tester is the director of the program which also was established to check for safety belts and restraints for children.
“We have received one new automobile, one new Breathalyzer, a 16-millimeter projector and a screen for educational purposes in relation to DWI,” Tester was reported saying in the article.
“About three to five officers take part in the program, making time-and-a-half salary in overtime. They patrol about 64.1 miles of Boone roads.
“Most of the arrests for DWI in 1982-83 took place during the late night or early hours, taking many officers away from their duties in looking for drunk drivers.
“Over the past month, there have been approximately 70 arrests made for drunk driving. There are usually about 12-15 arrests made each month, Tester said.
“Our long range goals and objectives are to decrease the number of driving while impaired arrests by 10 percent,” Tester stated in the article.
Nov. 19, 2004
“Last month, the Boone Town Council amended the town code to address unregulated, non-consensual towing in town, particularly in the downtown area,” according to a Watauga Democrat story in 2004 titled, “Town amends towing rules.”
“The amendment to chapter 75 of the town code was approved in an effort to promote what a town press release described as ‘the peace and dignity of the town’ when dealing with parking.
“Town manager Greg Young said Mayor Velma Burnley and several town council members were approached by tourists dissatisfied with their visit to Boone.
“Tourists complained about finding immobilization devices, commonly known as boots, attached for their vehicles, or their vehicle gone altogether, having been towed away.
“These incidents occurred when tourists would park in a business’s private parking lot, visit the business and proceed to shop elsewhere afterwards, Young said in the article.
“For matters of towing, the ordinance requires private parking lot or space owners to place warning signs in the lots, prominently featuring language to inform patrons that the lot is private parking and towing is enforced. The signs must include the name, telephone number and address of the towing company.
“If towing occurs when such signs are not present, the act is considered unlawful. If signs are not posted, ‘a written notice of impeding towing must be placed on the windshield of the vehicle at least four hours before it is towed,’ the release reads.
“The press release admits parking has long been a problem in downtown Boone, considering the town’s popularity as a tourist destination and the presence of Appalachian State University,” according to the article.
“We have a responsibility to help citizens and visitors have a pleasant experience in Boone,” Burnley said in the release. “At the same time, businesses need to provide parking for their customers. This ordinance will help balance the parking situation.”
