Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Oct. 28, 1954
The Oct. 28, 1954, issue of the Watauga Democrat brought the news that the Appalachian State Teachers College would play in the 10th annual Burley Bowl on Thanksgiving Day at Memorial Stadium in Boone.
“Official announcement of the choice, confirming reports which circulated as much as two months ago, was made here tonight by Joe Jared of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce’s Burley Bowl team selection committee,” the article stated. “No opponent for Appalachian has been officially announced, but East Tennessee State is generally believed to be the team the Mountaineers will meet.
“Appalachian is a member of North Carolina’s North State Conference, and has already clinched at least a tie for the loop title,” the article said. “Bowl officials said plans for the two-day event were progressing rapidly. About 3,000 tickets to the football game already have been sold, and a sellout was predicted within the next two weeks.”
Nov. 7, 1968
“Contracts for the construction of Appalachian State University’s most expensive building, a $2.6 million addition to the Rankin Science Building, have been awarded to seven firms which submitted low bids for the project’s different phases,” stated an article in the Nov. 7, 1968, Watauga Democrat article titled “Contracts Awarded For $2,640,000 Addition To ASU Science Building.”
“The building, to be erected on the site of the old football field just west of the new Varsity Gymnasium, will be attached to Rankin Science Building,” the article stated.
“The building actually was designed in part by the teachers who will be instructing in it,” the article stated.
“It will be one of the most modern science buildings of its kind,” stated Ned Trivette, director of business affairs at ASU at the time.
Oct. 25, 1971
Minutes from the 29th session of the Three Forks Baptist Association in September 1869 were found by a Meat Camp resident more than 100 years later while clearing out his father’s things, according to a Watauga Democrat article titled “Unity and discipline topics 1869 meet.”
Daniel Boone Ragan, 83 at the time, of Meat Camp, found it among some other important paperwork his late father had.
The paperwork includes notes on committee appointments, as well as church exclusions for members “for causing division.”
A centrally located learning laboratory, sponsored by Caldwell Community College, was set up in Boone to help adults attain a high school diploma.
