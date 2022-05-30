The Boone Police Department was to move into its new facilities on Blowing Rock Road on July 1 1987, according to then Boone Town Manager Len D. Hagaman Jr. according to the Watauga Democrat article, “Police to get new home.”
“Hagaman said that workmen are currently installing the conduit through which police communications cables will be pulled, and modifications to the building, currently housing Reinstardivant Funeral Directors, will be minor,” the article stated.
The police would be moving out of its space on West King Street, which was owned by the Eggers family. Stacy Eggers III told the Watauga Democrat that the family would move its law firm into the vacated police department building on Aug. 30.
May 23, 1997
“The High Country’s first television station, Mountain Television Network, is now ‘on the air,’” stated a 1997 Watauga Democrat article titled “Mountain Television Network is on the air.”
“MTN local programming includes ‘The Morning Show’ with Tim Baxter and Bob Flanigan weekday mornings from 6 to 10. Now in its fifth year, the show is ‘live’ and features local news, weather and sports, along with features, in-studio guests, music videos and more,” the article stated.
“The rest of the Mountain Television Network’s programming is a blend of classic movies, including westerns, sitcoms, sport events and music programs from America One Television,” the article stated. “The new station is broadcasting from Boone and its primary focus will be on Watauga, Avery, Ashe, Wilkes and Caldwell counties.”
May 21, 2003
“Roger Greene, co-owner of Greene’s Trading Post south of Blowing Rock, had an unexpected vacation from work when an April mudslide closed U.S. 321 for nearly a month.
“Greene not only had to walk part of the way to work, since he lived on the other side of the slide that closed the road, he also ended up shutting down his businesses during the weekdays, according to a May 21, 2003, article in the Watauga Democrat.
“‘It made a big difference (in the amount of business),’ he said. ‘We changed our hours and opened only on weekends. We tried a couple of weekdays, but it wasn’t worth it.”
“At a meeting last week, Caldwell and Watauga County officials decided to investigate the possibility of receiving low-interest disaster loans from the federal Small Business Administration.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.