Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Feb. 15, 1951
The Boy Scouts of The Air Explorer Squadron 109 took over the prime duties of running the town of Boone as part of a celebration of National Scout Week, according to the Watauga Democrat story “Scouts govern town for a day.”
“In a brief ceremony at 9:30 (a.m.), mayor Gordon Winkler administered the necessary oath of office to Dick Lavendar, who served as mayor during the morning, and Guy Hunt Jr., who served in the afternoon,” the story explains.
Along with the mayor, scouts performed the duties of town clerk, firemen, policemen, garbage collector, water superintendent and more.
“Some of their duties included helping patrons at the bus station with their bags and helping motorists who were ‘stuck’ at the curbs due to ice and snow,” the article explains.
In other news from the week, Appalachian State Teachers College selected alum and former lineman Preston A. Mull as an interim head coach in the absence of E.C. Duggins, who left for the U.S. Navy as the Korean War was ongoing. Mull had coached teams at Lenoir High School the previous four seasons and played at ASTC in 1940-41 and 1946, serving as a fighter pilot in Europe during World War II in between.
Mull went 6-3 in his lone season in charge of the Mountaineers before Duggins returned to be head coach the following year.
Jan. 28, 1954
“Highway Construction Is Accelerated in Watauga,” was the top front-page headline in the Jan. 28, 1954, issue of Watauga Democrat, with news that “the contract for the proposed new road from Foscoe to Linville will be let in February, and the last link of Highway 603 is being graded and will be hard-surfaced to the Tennessee line as rapidly as weather conditions will permit.”
“Property owners along the Foscoe-Linville route have speeded up the plans for this road by donating the complete right-of-way at no cost to the State Highway Department,” the article stated.
In other developments, state highway and local officials met and discussed a tentative 421 bypass of Boone and the uncompleted link between Boone and Blowing Rock on 221 and 321, the newspaper reported.
Another front-page story heralded the installation of a new 15-foot-by-25-foot wide screen at the Appalachian Theatre, which was said to rival those of “the largest theatres of the state.”
“Special engineers from the Statesville Theatre Corporation supervised the screen installation and equipped the theatre’s two projection machines with new big lenses that can fill the big show area with a clear picture that can be seen without distortion from any of the house’s 960 seats,” the article stated.
“J.W. Beach, manager of the theatre, said Tuesday that installation of the new wide screen and lenses are but another on a long list of improvements made at the Appalachian, and pointed out the fact that within the past year the big project of installing equipment for the showing of 3D was accomplished, along with improvement of the sound system.”
Feb. 8, 1999
As a part of the Watauga Centennial Celebration, the community participated in a “Beard Growing Contest,” according to an article titled “It was a hairy situation for many Wataugans” in the Feb. 8, 1999, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“Men from all over Watauga County worked on their beards for weeks in preparation for the county’s sesquicentennial celebration … “ the article reported.
“The beard grow acted as a salute to the men who founded Watauga County 150 years ago, those who braved the elements and yet stayed somewhat warm because of those great long beards.”
Categories in the competition included “Most Colorful Beard,” “The Whitest Beard,” “Oldest Beard,” “Best Twin Beards,” “Darkest Beard” and “Most Distinguished Beard.”
