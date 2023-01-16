Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Jan. 16, 1958
The Boone and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce contended that the National Park Service was denying the use of more information about facilities off the Blue Ridge Parkway and thus causing private businesses to compete with the federal government, an article titled “Boone, B. Rock Chambers ask parkway information signs,” said.
“Strongly worded brochures with pictures are being circulated to towns and individuals along the parkway route in an effort to prompt some action from those affected by the matter,” the article stated.
The two chambers passed out leaflets that said “We are not going to sit still while the tourist business is sold down the river.”
“Illustrations on the brochure show that signs now existing on the parkway, with respect to nearby towns, actually contain less information than was the case in 1950,” the article stated. “Spokesmen also pointed out by way of contrast that signs near the government sponsored facilities on the parkway give far more complete data, denoting availability of gas, meals and lodging.”
In other news, First Baptist Church of Boone pastor L.H. Hollingsworth was elected to serve as president of the general board of the Baptist State Convention for 1958.
“Hollingsworth, who held a pastorate at Mebane before coming to Boone, has been a member of the board’s executive committee for the past two years,” the article stated. “He is also a member of the convention’s standing committee of 25, appointed in 1956 to study present and future needs of Baptist institutions.”
Jan. 6, 1975
The Foscoe Fire Department hosted “an open house and dedication ceremony … (for) the completion of a new addition to the first station,” the Jan. 6, 1975, edition of the Watauga Democrat reported.
“The 32 x 22-foot truck bay with 27-foot hose drying tower was dedicated to the Glory of God in honor of all who worked toward making the project a success,” the article titled “Foscoe Fire Dept. Dedication” stated.
Pastor Larry Campbell, who led the dedication, “pointed out that the success of the project is a credit to the efforts of many people working together to improve their community.
The celebration came to an end “ … when firemen were hosts to their wives and non-firemen board members at a steak dinner.”
Additionally, construction of the Blowing Rock Country Club was reported on Jan. 6, 1975.
The general contractor “expect(ed) a completion date of June 1975,” after the structure that previously sat on the land “was destroyed by fire this past fall.”
Jan. 11, 1979
“Monday night the school board unanimously agreed to bring the student bus drivers’ hourly wage up to $3 with a 38-cent per hour pay increase,” according to a Jan. 11, 1979 article titled “Hourly wage goes up: Bus drivers win their point.”
“I think we’ve made a big step forward,” said Paul Brown, school board chairman, just after the increase was granted. “I agreed ... that maybe when we work up our budget the next time we will try to even up the difference in the wages and make it more equal ... We appreciate what you all are doing here.”
“Board members approved the increase as well as a budget amendment of $4,500 to cover the additional expense. The increase would be effective for 24 drivers for the present pay period which began in December,” according to the article.
“Approval of the increase followed a formal request by student drivers last month who asked for a 38-cent pay increase to bring their wages more in line with that of adults.
“The students were saying it was discrimination for the adults to be paid more than the students because ‘we have just as many risks as they do...,’” according to the article.
Before the pay increase, students were getting $2.62 an hour with adults receiving $3.25 an hour,” the article stated.
