Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
March 17, 1993
This one was the big one. A furious winter storm ripped through the eastern United States this weekend, blasting most of North Carolina and leaving Watauga County windblown and buried under more than 2 feet of snow, according to a March 17, 1993, article in the Watauga Democrat.
Some parts of the county reported accumulations of more than 3 and 4 of the white stuff feet of snow in some places.
Temperatures did not climb out of the teens, and wind chills bounced above and below zero all weekend.
The storm brought almost all activity in the county to a standstill. Roads were closed or left impassable, and drivers were left stranded by huge snow drifts and blinding “whiteouts”.
No deaths were directly attributed to the storm, according to Tim Wilson of the Watauga Ambulance Service.
Widespread power outages were reported, and several motorists and vacationers were left stranded.
Gov. Jim Hunt declared Watauga and 39 other counties as disaster areas.
The snow began falling about 2 p.m. that Friday and the storm dumped more than 24 inches of snow in about 24 hours.
Watauga County leaders declared a state of emergency at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and later imposed a curfew to keep residents and visitors inside and out of the way of emergency personnel, who battled to keep roads open and power on.
By Monday morning, the 37 hour curfew had been lifted and some activity had resumed normally. Tuesday and Wednesday saw many businesses trying to open their doors and most main roads cleaned.
Wataugans in all parts of the county were calling this storm the largest snowfall in recent memory and comparing it to the monster snows of 1960.
Meteorologists agreed, reporting that barometric pressure readings for this storm reached an all-time low. Some were dubbing the winter blast “The Storm of the Century.”
“Hugo wasn’t this bad,” said Lisa Rash, assistant emergency management coordinator. “It (the snow) was just coming down too hard and too fast. Our hands were tied.”
The Saturday decision to call for a state of emergency was in response to the worsening weather and the need to keep people out of it, she said.
“Conditions were too hazardous for people to be out,” Ms. Rash said. “We just felt for people’s safety they did not need to be out.”
Complicating the situation were drivers who tried in vain to reach Boone. Heavy snow forced drivers on U.S. 421 near Deep Gap to sleep in their cars or seek shelter at nearby homes. Some made it into Parkway Elementary School to escape the elements.
“People did not adhere to the warnings,” Ms. Rash said. “Once they got out, they didn’t realize how bad it was.”
The storm closed U.S. 421 and U.S. 321 Sunday, the main arteries connecting Watauga County to the rest of the state.
By Monday, U.S. 321 was open, but traffic coming into Watauga County on U.S. 421 was still being turned away at the Wilkes County line. U.S. 421 east of Boone was open by Wednesday.
The Boone Police Department fielded more than 3,000 phone calls from residents and from people across the state curious about the weather.
Meanwhile, emergency management authorities worked around the clock, with more than 75 volunteers and National Guardsmen ferrying people around the county and getting medicine to housebound residents.
Snow Closed most industries and businesses Monday and forced the cancellation of classes at Appalachian State University this week.
High winds associated with the storm caused power outages all over the county, with some homes doing without for more than a day.
Maggie Tilley, public information director for Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation said that at the storm’s peak, as many as 6,000 customers in Watauga, Caldwell, Ashe, Alleghany and Wilkes counties were without power.
Long-term outages plagued the Triplett, Aho, Valle Crucis, Stony Fork and Bethel communities because impassable roads made it impossible to reach downed lines.
Mrs. Tilley said BREMCO estimated weekend damages at about $500,000, including damaged power lines, poles and overtime for line workers.
March 27, 1985
The state was moving forward with its scheduled spraying program to control an infestation of gypsy moths in Western North Carolina, according to a Watauga Democrat article “Gypsy moth spraying set.”
“Some 2,000 acres along the North Carolina-Tennessee border will be treated with an insect bacterium in an effort to control the moths, according to N.C. Department of Agriculture officials,” the article stated.
The Watauga area to be sprayed included a five-mile strip of Locust Gap along the state line and the border with Avery County. The target date was set for May 1985 and was to be done by helicopter. Tennessee was conducting similar operations, the article stated.
April 3, 2000
“Though not directly related to an incident at Watauga High School last week, school system officials are still taking all the precautions necessary to make Watauga County’s schools as safe as they can be, according to a 2000 Watauga Democrat article titled, “Plans already in place for metal detectors at high school.”
“By the end of the current academic year, hand-held metal detectors, as well as a walk-through unit for the high school, will be in use at the nine county schools.
“School system officials requested the units earlier this year after the state made funding available to pay for them. The idea of increased protection is apparently not a new one within the system.
“This is something that there’s been an ongoing discussion about having. We’ve been talking for a while about how we can make all of the schools in the system safer,” said WHS Principal Paula Norton in the article.
“Norton stressed that the decision to order metal detectors was made well before a WHS student brought a loaded gun to school last week.
Schools Superintendent Dick Jones said Friday that his take on the situation was that of an unfortunate, but still isolated, incident.
“(Metal detectors) are not a response to any particular incident,” he said in the article. “I still think we have a safe environment in our schools. This is just a precaution that in this day and time we’re willing to have.”
