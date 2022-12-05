Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Dec. 10, 1936
“During the last week of the administration of Sheriff A. Y. Howell, the capable law enforcement officer instituted a raid into Beaver Dam township, resulting in the seizure of a large copper still, two still worms and the destruction of (100) gallons of beer,” according to a Dec. 10, 1938, edition of the Watauga Democrat. The article is titled “Sheriff seizes 74 distilleries.”
“An alleged operator of the illicit plant was taken into custody and was bound for his appearance at the April term of superior court. Subsequently, it is revealed that the seizure brings to 74 the number of liquor manufactories which have been destroyed by the vigilant officer during the four years of his tenure,” according to the article.
“Forty men were taken in connection with their operation ... Howell has taken more stills and more of the operators thereof than have fallen into the hands of the law for a period of perhaps more than 15 years.
“The record also shows that Howell has taken more than (100) escaped convicts — robbers, murders, etc., wanted by other states and counties. The key to the county jail has been turned on 2,500 men since Howell has been holding forth, and 5,000 arrests have been effected. Automobiles without number have been seized and the whiskey carried destroyed by the hundreds of gallons,” the article stated.
Dec. 1, 1975
On Dec. 1, 1975, the Watauga Democrat noted that the local tobacco market was doing well. According to the paper, Joe Coleman, operator of the Boone’s two tobacco markets, stated that it “had been an excellent curing season and an excellent marketing season so far.” Per the article, 1975 was “very important” for preparing tobacco due to the “big price spread between wet and dry tobacco.” According to the Coleman interview featured in the article, area farmers were “pretty well satisfied about the prices” they received for their product “except for common tobacco.” Top prices for that year were “$115 per hundred pounds” on opening day, which was held at Farmers Burley Warehouse. The paper reported that “317,384 pounds of tobacco on the floor sold for $335,456.30.” The average price was $105.73 per hundred pounds.
Dec. 3, 1993
“Watauga County is looking to buy the abandoned Winn-Dixie/Revco property on King Street near downtown as a possible new home for county offices,” according to a Dec. 3, 1993, article in the Watauga Democrat.
The article stated that the county was looking at the building as a possible new home for the Watauga Department of Social Services, Project on Aging and mental health services. At that time, Watauga DSS and Project on Aging were housed at what was called the Rivers building at the intersection of King Street and Water Street.
“The county has been passively looking for additional office space for a while, Watauga County commissioners were briefed on the county’s space needs at a special meeting earlier this year. The commissioners have also recently discussed a number of undisclosed land acquisition matters at their meetings.
“The property is owned by the estate of the late Joe Williams. It includes the buildings and the 18 acres of land around and behind them. The Winn Dixie building contains 20,000 square feet, and the Revco building has 8,500 square feet. The old grocery store part of the complex is 18 years old and the drug store part is 8 years old. Both Winn-Dixie and Revco moved from the property to the new Highland Commons Shopping Center on N.C. 105,” according to the article.
