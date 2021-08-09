Editor’s Note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Aug. 10, 1972
“The recently licensed Boone-Watauga County Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America is planning the first of what is hoped to be an annual Mountaintop Songfest to be held at Seven Devils Resort near Boone,” read an article in the Aug. 10, 1972, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, “barbershoppers” and their families were set to gather on Aug. 13 for activities around Seven Devils Lake.
“After a picnic supper, contingents from Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Asheville, Johnson City, Tenn., and Boone chapter choruses and quartets will sing in the Seven Devils Ski Lodge,” the article stated.
According to the article, Boone chapter president Roland Moy indicated that all interested non-members and their families were “cordially invited to attend the Songfest.”
“We in Boone are interested in becoming acquainted with fellow barbershoppers in the area,” Moy was quoted as saying. “But, we also want local men to become acquainted with barbershop-style singing and our local activities.”
Aug. 2, 1982
“Seven counterfeit $20 bills were identified in Watauga County last week by a teller at Northwestern Bank of Boone and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department has begun an investigation into the matter,” stated an article in the Aug. 2, 1982, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, four of the bills were discovered in the bank deposit of Tweetsie Railroad, with the bills “apparently passed by a person or persons visiting the park recently.”
“Three other phony $20 bills were found in bags at the park’s shops, according to a Tweetsie spokesman,” the article stated. “After the bills were found, a report was issued through law enforcement and business offices in the area which listed the serial numbers of possible counterfeit bills to look for.”
The article stated that the spokesman for Tweetsie said, “You can feel the paper and feel the difference.”
“The paper is heavy like copier paper, according to law enforcement authorities, and the color on the back of the bills is darker than the fronts,” the article read.
A
ug. 7, 1992
“Nearly two miles of 35mm film. Three days of shooting with a crew of about 30 people, mostly from New York and California. And the blocking of traffic on U.S. 421 and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Was it a major movie in the making?” read an article in the Aug. 7, 1992, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, Swedish car manufacturer Saab was in the area to film two 30-second commercials for nationwide broadcast, scheduled to air in October of that year.
“Many people traveling in the area of Parkway Elementary School Wednesday morning may have wondered what all the commotion was about, as sheriff’s deputies and National Park Service rangers blocked the parallel routes several times in each direction for up to five minutes,” the article stated.
Blue Ridge Parkway Ranger Helen Phillips was quoted by the article saying the parkway was a popular destination for commercial filming.
“It’s really green here, compared to the West,” Thomas Hedge Angotti was quoted as saying in the article. Angotti’s advertising agency was in charge of the shoot.
