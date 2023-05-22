Editor’s Note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 18, 1933
“Bank Directors Hold Meeting On Tuesday; Hopeful” was a headline on the front page of the May 18, 1933, edition of the Watauga Democrat. “The directors of the Watauga County Bank, in session last Tuesday, reported that the signing of depositors to the reorganization agreement has been going on in a very satisfactory manner, and it was urged that borrowers keep their notes renewed and that payments be made as regularly as possible.”
In the aftermath of the 1929 stock market crash and the economic collapse which became the Great Depression, local banks often faced challenges to stay open; many closed, either temporarily or for good. Banks such as Boone’s Watauga County Bank often had to reorganize or start anew in order to survive.
“It was moved that President B.B. Dougherty, Cashier G.P. Hagaman and Baxter M. Linney go to Raleigh immediately to confer with the banking Commissioner as to an early opening of the institution,” reported the Watauga Democrat. “The officials left Tuesday for the capital city and belief is that permission may be granted to open the bank soon, as it appears that the requirements have been pretty thoroughly complied with.”
Concluded the article, “Mr. Hood’s requirements, state bank officials, are extremely exacting. He is inclined to look at the situation from the viewpoint of a depositor, they say, and wants no questions about the safety of any bank when permission to open is granted.”
May 22, 1941
“That portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Adney Gap near Roanoke, Va., to Deep Gap — a distance of 140 miles — is now completed and open to traffic, Director Newton B. Drury of the National Park Service announced in Washington last week,” stated a May 22, 1941, article in the Watauga Democrat.
“Along the completed section of the parkway, areas of scenic interest have been reserved so that travelers may take foot trails into the more remote beauty spots. The park service will establish picnic areas, comfort stations and drinking water supplies near the parkway. Four such areas will be opened this year at Smart View and Rocky Knob in Virginia, and Cumberland Knob and The Bluffs in North Carolina.
“Construction on unfinished sections of the parkway continues in various stages. Work now is underway on a 54-mile unit between Rock Fish Gap, Va., and where the parkway crosses U.S. 60; a 34-mile section south of the James River in Virginia; the stretch between U.S. 421 and Thunder Hill Gap near Blowing Rock, 13 miles near Mount Mitchell in North Carolina; a section southwest of Asheville; and a six-mile section near Soco Gap,” according to the article.
“It is planned that these sections be completed between August 1941 and November 1942. As grading is finished, the units will be opened to traffic on a “drive at your own risk” basis,” the article stated.
May 20, 1971
A headline for a May 20, 1971, article in the Watauga Democrat read, “Citizens approve ban on carnivals.” The Watauga County Board of Commissioners convened a public hearing concerning a proposed ordinance to block the operation of carnivals in the county.
“Seventeen people were there, and when it was over, the commissioners counted hands and found no one voting in opposition to the ordinance. Those who spoke against the carnivals stressed the gambling. They were there to support a law stating that ‘Any person, firm or corporation found guilty of violating this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be fined not more than $50 or imprisoned not more than 30 days, as provided by G.S. 14-4,’” according to the article.
The prohibition did not “extend to amusement riding devices operated separately and not in connection with a carnival,” he article stated. The commissioners were to give a second reading of the ordinance at a meeting the following June before taking final action on the matter.
Speaking in favor of the ordinance, Ralph Greene said a carnival was a good way for organizations to raise money, as organizations could receive partial proceeds for sponsoring carnivals. But the article quoted Greene as saying, “But it’s a good way to break down the morals of the county. And I’m against it.” Virginia Burgess spoke about parking concerns, as carnival-goers would park at her residence without permission; she also was concerned about noise until 2 a.m.
A vote of the crowd was taken, and 15 were counted in favor of the ordinance, the article stated.
