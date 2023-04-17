Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
April 11, 1963
“A Watauga archaeologist makes works of art from junk and plastic steel,” read an article in the April 11, 1963 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Stanley South, a Boone native and archaeologist for Brunswick Town, North Carolina, “spends his spare time creating sculptures in copper and steel. His modern designs seem a far cry from the chaste colonial artifacts with which he deals in the workday world,” stated the article.
South used copper wire salvaged from car generators and plastic steel to create his sculptures.
“A native of Boone, South has other hobbies which include painting and photography. Recently he has been attempting to duplicate primitive Indian pottery. Molded from clay, it is ‘barbecued’ in a backyard pit, just as the Indians did it,” stated the article.
According to the article, South’s work was displayed in the “North Carolina museum and the Mint Museum in Charlotte.”
April 14, 1980
“The battle for beer in Blowing Rock will apparently have to be settled in court,” stated an article in the April 14, 1980 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The N.C Alcoholic Beverage Control Board revoked permits to sell wine and beer from five restaurants in Blowing Rock, including “The Hobbit Hutch, Grubstake Saloon, Holley’s Tavern, the Library Club, and P.B. Scott’s Music Hall,” according to the 1980 article.
Boone attorney Charles Clement represented the town of Blowing Rock, and said “the town would fight the appeals in the Wake County Superior Court, and that the crucial point would be the definition of a restaurant for ABC purposes.”
The article also stated that “the long battle over beer took another twist last Thursday,” when the council found out that a petition was circulating in town to call for another vote on the issue.
The vote would allow community members to vote on either restricted sales of beer and wine, or a ban on beer and wine altogether.
“If neither side backs down, the town’s request for an election would take precedence since the petitioners would have to obtain the signatures of 20% of the voters before the petition would be validated,” stated the article.
April 13, 1998
“You’ll be happy to know that your pizza delivery person is a conscientious turn signal user when he drives, and if he’s not, by golly, somebody who works for the state will know about it,” stated an article in the April 13, 1998 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The National Institute of Occupational Safety awarded Appalachian State University $80,000 to conduct a two-year study of the driving habits of professional drivers.
“It was ASU psychology professor Tim Ludwig who picked pizza delivery drivers as his subject, and he discovered that turn signal usage was a big item for the check list,” stated the article.
Ludwig had been conducting the studies for 10 years prior to winning the NIOS grant, receiving funding from the pizza chain Domino’s, according to the article.
According to the article, “Ludwig uses different feedback schemes to let the drivers know how they were doing, and found that friendly memos were the best way to inspire improvement.”
Ludwig also offered prizes such as free oil changes to drivers who conscientiously used their turn signals.
All of the observed chains in Boone, including Domino’s, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut, saw improvement over the course of the 1998 study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.