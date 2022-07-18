Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
July 13, 1983
In the July 13, 1983, edition of the Watauga Democrat, Mrs. Betsy Trivette is reported as saving a man’s life at the bottom of an embankment beside U.S. 321 in Blowing Rock. At the time, Mrs. Trivette studied at the Watauga County hospital as a student nurse. Mrs. Trivette and her husband were going camping when they happened upon a car accident. Immediately, she leapt into action, according to the article.
According to the article, “When she reached the man, Mrs.Trivette said that she realized he was in grave danger.” The man was suffering from severe wounds in the neck, and arm. “I half expected him to die. He’d lost a lot of blood. But I knew that all I could do was try and get the bleeding stopped.” Trivette told the Watauga Democrat. After 45 minutes of applying pressure to the wound, the rescue team was able to air lift the man out of the embankment.
July 14, 1993
“The town of Boon has adopted a policy which completely prohibits smoking in four buildings and allows it only in designated areas in others,” according to the report in the July 14, 1993, edition of the Watauga Democrat, Town Manager Greg Young took into consideration workers who do smoke.
The North Carolina House of Representatives had pending legislation to require public buildings not covered by local ordinances provide 20 percent of their area for smoking in 1993. At the time, the county policy was different from Boone’s, which took in to consideration smoker’s rights. The proposed legislation to give the town of Boone ordinance to allow the town to be in control of policy rather than the state.
July 14, 2004
An article published in the Watauga Democrat titled, “County opposes bill to allow alcohol in historic districts” delves into the controversy of the county commissioners office involvement in disallowing alcohol in historical districts while Valle Crucis is in the final stages of becoming a national historical location. All qualifying locations would be within 15 mile radius of the historical location. Historic locations would include area’s that favored alcohol sales, such as Boone, Seven Devils, Beech Mountain and Blowing Rock, according to the article.
According to the report, “The commissioner’s were also unhappy that the statue removed local control of alcohol regulation” The resolution faxed to the county manager’s office was as follows:
“The Department of transportation can designate scenic byways without local approval, the technical correction ‘If passed may take control away from the local government that the citizens of Watauga County elected for decisions such as this.’”
