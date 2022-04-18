Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
April 7, 1975
“High winds lashed the area last week, leaving behind much damage. Winds clocked at 90 miles per hour were reported in Boone, and Grandfather Mountain reported winds at 140 miles per hour on Thursday after an intense winter storm moved through the area,” stated an article in the April 7, 1975, issue of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, two mobile homes that were being transported down U.S. 421 were overturned by the wind and the road had to be closed until the next day.
Other reported damages including numerous signs. According to the article, a sign for Lowe’s Food Store was knocked from its foundation.
“Hardest hit was the Watauga Village Shopping Center area, where glass was blown from the Piedmont Federal Savings and Loan sign and the Watauga Village Shopping Center sign,” the article stated.
“Several” trees were also reported to be broken as knocked-down limbs resulted in power outages, according to the article.
April 8, 1985
“Bo Flash, a chestnut quarter horse stallion, is up for sale along with saddles, other tack, a carpet and an unfinished house,” according to an article in the April 8, 1985, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, the property belonged to a Banner Elk couple who were accused of engineering a “large, illegal drug network.” The property was for sale due to a law that allowed the federal government to seize and dispose of goods that were bought with the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
“Until the sale, the federal government is footing the bill for Bo Flash’s boarding at Moody Creek Farms, a local stable,” the article stated.
“According to Jack Fussell, owner of Moody Creek Farms, the four-year-old horse stands at 15 hands, has two shite stockings and a white blaze, has a good disposition and some riding work. Although he is listed as a registered quarter horse, there are no papers,” the article stated.
According to the article, the proceeds from the auctioned items would go to the U.S. Treasury after the expenses had been paid off.
April 14, 1995
“Dog bite season is here, say animal control officials, and a 4-and-a-half-year-old boy in Deep Gap has 140 stitches on his face to prove it,” according to an article in the April 14, 1995, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, the child — who’s name was not released — was bitten by his grandparents’ great Dane mix. The bite “left gashes above the boy’s left eye and behind his left ear. Apparently, it would have only required seven or eight stitches if it had not been on the face, where very small, plastic surgery-sized stitches are necessary to minimize scar tissue,” according to the article.
“The dog is very old and almost completely blind,” animal control facility director Jon Townsend was quoted as saying in the article. “The grandmother said she turned away for just a moment and then heard screaming.”
“No one is sure what caused the attack. Townsend hypothesized that the child may have done something to irritate the dog, or maybe the dog’s age and blindness simply caused his ‘fight or flight’ reaction to perceived danger to be more extreme,” the article stated.
According to the article, the bite was the 23 such attack to date in the county, with Townsend noting that spring usually saw more such attacks due to people letting their dogs outside more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.