The Magic Mailbox next to Foggy Pine Books is a place for all to stop, reflect and anonymously answer a question of the week with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens). The mailbox was created by Brielle Kaluzny.
Here are the most recent Magic Mailbox answers:
Question: When do you think Boone will have its next real snowfall?
Responses:
‘Probably April, I miss the snow’
‘March, 2024’
‘December 19th, 2023... This season for snow is DONE’
‘When global warming stops :(‘
‘Never due to climate change’
‘When I get a girlfriend... it’ll happen soon.... right???’
‘Early March’
‘March 10th, 2023’
‘Probably never again’
‘Hopefully in March’
‘Next year’
‘Not until next winter, but that’s okay with me.... Summatime baby!’
‘Hopefully soon’
‘Never!’ — Chloe
‘March 3rd’ Arianna
‘April 1st’ — Siaonie
‘March 16th’ — Caroline
‘February 25th’ — Ella
‘I think the snow will surprise us in March or April’
‘Its too close to spring now, sorry bestie’
‘2024 :(‘
‘First week of March’
‘Not this season, but maybe December 2024’
‘Next week’
‘Never’
‘December 1st, 2024’
‘December 2024’
‘2024’
“Thank you so much to all those who submitted responses. One of the major appeals of Boone are the mountainous views, but also... the snow! It seems as though many people do not think Boone will get a real snowfall during this year. How does that make you feel? I know I will feel a bit disappointed if we do not get at least 1-2 inches that stick,” Kaluzny said. “For those whose minds are geared towards summer time you may be thinking correctly with the recent weather, we have been experiencing. For those bringing up mentions of climate change, we should all take time to think about how much of an impact we make. As we make our way towards spring, take time to reflect upon the transportation methods you use and the diet you are consuming, for carpooling/using public forms of transportation and eating less meat are linked to helping our planet!”
Those who have any comments or future question ideas please email Kaluzny at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox.
The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks, and changes the question.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
