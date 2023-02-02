The Magic Mailbox next to Foggy Pine Books is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox was created by Brielle Kaluzny.
Question: What makes you feel beautiful?
Responses:
- ‘My girlfriend Brook, seeing her smile in the morning’ — Kia
- ‘When I am with Kia & we go on walks around Boone talking about life & enjoying the natural beauty of the world’
- ‘Being with people I love who love me back makes me feel beautiful’
- ‘The sunlight & my colorful personality’
- ‘I feel beautiful when my mom tells me I look like her’
- ‘My heart’
- ‘When I engage in self-care and physical health’
- ‘When kindness is given to me without a second thought’
- ‘My puppy and a pretty dress’
- ‘Being completely myself’
- ‘Being surrounded by people who love you for who you are, practicing self-care, and doing adventurous things for myself’
- ‘When my friends call me stunning on my WORST DAYS’
- ‘I am not sure. I have never really felt beautiful’
- ‘Good friends, good food, good wine’
- ‘When I receive verbal and physical affirmation’
- ‘Being kind and having a good heart’
- ‘Confidence, happiness, and fun clothes make me feel beautiful!’
- ‘Passion and music. When I dance I feel like a flame, powerful and bright’
- ‘My ability to have sympathy for others’
- ‘My best friend Robyn’
- ‘My passion’
- ‘Kindness, smiles, and my best favorite people’
- ‘When someone drops all pre-judgments and concepts of me and who I am and sees beauty. I do the same with them, dropping pre-conceptions. I instead see their beautiful selves as is’
- ‘My friends and family because they make me feel loved’
- ‘When I am looking at myself and when I am drunk’
- ‘What makes me feel beautiful is when I am surrounded by nature. There are no ‘beauty’ comparisons. I feel one with the trees, mountains, rocks, and streams. They are beautiful and I am beautiful too’
- ‘When I do a good job’ — Clara
- ‘When people tell me I don’t look my age and tell me I am beautiful’
- ‘When people notice my differences in a good way’
- ‘My blue eyes and my girlfriend’
- ‘My mirror because I am gorgeous’
- ‘When people compliment me or when I compliment someone else and they smile’
- ‘Walking around with my beautiful girl’ — T
- ‘Waking up to my man and him calling me gorgeous’ — S
- ‘Smiles’
- ‘My best friend and boyfriend always hype me up no matter what’
- ‘Wearing a really sick outfit that makes me feel confident’ — Michelle
- ‘Being around the people I love’ — Julia
- ‘One direction’ — J Dawg
- ‘When I am with my friends and we are all laughing. Life is beautiful too.’
- ‘Wearing clothes that look good on me and when strangers compliment me’
- ‘It makes me feel beautiful when my mom says “I love you” to me’ -Landon
- ‘Love from people I love, nature, ding things that are special to me, and rocks’
“Wow! What a joy it has been to read through this week’s responses, getting to learn what makes those in this community feel beautiful,” Kaluzny said. “For those who are still discovering what makes them feel beautiful, I encourage you to look within. You can try making a list of things you love or even simply enjoy about yourself. In case you are in need of any ideas, here are a few; ‘my kindness, the love that I give to others, my work ethic, my bond with family, my love of music, that I take time to walk or read, etc’. If you need any ideas I am hopeful that the list above may be of assistance. We all deserve to feel beautiful in whatever way soothes and nurtures us, for we all glow in such a special way!”
Those who have any comments or future question ideas please email Kaluzny at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox.
The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks, and changes the question.
