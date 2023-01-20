A Magic Mailbox lives in Boone on King Street nestled next to Foggy Pine Books.
The mailbox is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks, and changes the question.
Question: What is the greatest gift you’ve ever received? If you cannot think of one, what is your dream gift?
Responses:
‘Time with my husband- taking a long walk on the weekend, eating unrushed meals together, having time together is the most precious’
‘My mother’s recipe for sugar cookies and icing — suitable for cookie cutters’
‘Gift of time! I love holiday memories/birthdays filled with moments. Every birthday with my spouse and I watch the sunrise and sunset’.
‘Being born’
‘My dog Lilly! Best Christmas present ever!’
‘I really want an Elf on the Shelf’
‘Alice and Wonderland book with hand drawn pictures’
‘My dog Abel’
‘Skiis’
‘The love of my life, my beautiful son’
‘The dog I got for my 9th birthday. I had her for 13 years’
‘Well...there’s a lot of things but maybe Minecraft? Me and my sister had so much fun playing it’
‘A balloon. For my 27th birthday my friends surprised me with a Happy Birthday balloon. It made me happy’
‘A trip to London over the summer’
‘God’s love’
‘The best gift I ever received was my mom paying for my rehab. I am 7.5 years sober and still kicking! Thanks mom!’
‘A hug from my mom’
‘My sealia from Santa’
‘A scarf from a friend that matched my favorite vest and protected my voice. I didn’t realize how much she paid attention, so the gift was wonderful’
‘Best gift was a years worth of monthly dinners with my best friend’
‘Anna: A job promotion & Adam: Companionship from my girlfriend’
‘Life’
‘A better relationship with my mom’
‘Minecraft box’
‘Skiis”
“I hope reading these responses warms your heart and makes you think about this question for yourself,” Kaluzny said. “It truly is the little things that make all the difference, whether it’s receiving a balloon from friends or a hug from a loved one. For the little things are quite actually the biggest.”
For questions or comments or to add future question ideas, email Kaluzny at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
