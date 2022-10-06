A Magic Mailbox lives in Boone on King Street nestled next to Foggy Pine Books.
The mailbox is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox has been in operation since May of 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks and changes the question.
The mailbox has cycled through nine questions so far.
Question: What is the best advice you’ve ever received?
Responses:
“You’ll never be perfect so stop trying to be.”
“Do it for yourself, not others.”
“To just begin.”
“If you plant corn, you get corn.”
“Stop talking and start listening.”
“The goal of life is to wander, there is no wrong choice and if you don’t like something, then you’ll always have the opportunity to change it.Your future is not set in stone. Continue to wander and eventually you’ll find your path.”
“You wouldn’t worry so much about what other people think of you if you realized how seldom they do.”
“It won’t matter in 10 years.”
“Read as much as you can and be gay.”
“Just breathe.”
“Be good to your mama (who went to ASU and is 81).”
“Think simple.”
“The more you talk down on yourself the more you start to believe it. Practice positivity even if it doesn’t feel genuine at first.”
“If you can’t get over the fear/anxiety, do it scared (feel the fear and do it anyways).”
“Never settle, red flags do not mean a carnival.”
“Travel while you can. The world is beautiful, just go.”
“Sometimes it’s okay to be self absorbed, appreciate yourself.”
“No matter what, in the end, life is beautiful.”
“Don’t eat yellow snow!”
“I hope you enjoyed reading some of these vulnerable, humorous, and insightful responses. I hope by being able to read what others in your community go through, causes you to feel connected to one another when connection has become much harder these days,” Kaluzny said. “I know the mailbox is a small piece of King Street, but the responses I have received are anything but that. Many of them make me smile for days on end, or open my eyes to things I never took the time to ponder before. If you have any comments or future question ideas please email me at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.