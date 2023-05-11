The Magic Mailbox next to Foggy Pine Books is a place for all to stop, reflect and anonymously answer a question of the week with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens). The mailbox was created by Brielle Kaluzny.
Here are the most recent Magic Mailbox answers:
Question:
Responses:
- ‘Going to Wildwood and getting lunch, then eating outside in the sun with my friend’
- ‘Getting a new job’
- ‘Spending the rest of my life with my husband! Also graduating med school wish me luck!’
- ‘Summer in a new place’
- ‘My birthday 4/22!’
- ‘Being married to the love of my life because we just eloped today! 4/20/2023!
- ‘Something I’m looking forward to is getting my own apartment in a month and living on my own for the 1st time!’
- ‘I recently met a woman who I like a lot. I am looking forward to getting to know her even more and to telling her how I feel.’
- ‘A glass of wine, a self-spa night and either video games or a nice movie to go along with it all.’
- ‘I’m looking forward to a lovely summer with my boyfriend, my friends, and my cat <3’
- ‘I am looking forward to a successful finals week and an amazing summer with new experiences.’
- ‘Beer!’
- ‘I am looking forward to playing and being silly and watching all of my friends use their major to make awesome things happen. Life is so lit <3’
- ‘Graduating high school — Lilly & Cam’
- ‘Finally moving somewhere that makes my soul happy.’
- ‘Hanging out with my family <3’
- ‘Being loved’
- ‘I am looking forward to my future in college (hopefully App). Manifest me going to App State guys! — Sidney S.’
- ‘I am looking forward to my summer job at a camp. I’m looking forward to gardening. — Anon’
- ‘I am not sure anymore.’
- ‘Spending time with my dogs’
- ‘Moving to Oregon!’
- ‘Finding and knowing true love with James!’
- ‘Spending time with my family this summer’ — P8on
- ‘Yo Mama’
- ‘Home. My siblings, the comfort of familiarity, & summer. The sun, bikinis, and cold drinks that are too sugary to do anything but give me a stomachache.’
- ‘Hikes with my friends’
- ‘Finding love and starting a family <3’
- ‘4/20’
- ‘September for many reasons, one is love <3’
- ‘Summer’
- ‘Seeing my boyfriend, I love him!’
- ‘Student teaching’ — Paige
- ‘Getting a cat maybe, possibly, pleaseeee’
- ‘Music, walks after midnight when no one else is around, and video games.’
“Movement of any sort, propelling us forward, requires action,” Kaluzny said. “The word ‘action’ can look like many things; A new job, cultivating a new or current romance, moving, spending time with friends, engaging in some self-care. It can also look like, going for a walk, getting out of bed, or trying a new coffee shop. I want to encourage all those reading to embrace all the actions of life, and to enjoy the movement along the way. For those who are having to start over, or for those who are not sure what they are supposed to look forward too, please know you are not alone. I believe it is best to start small. This can be done in many ways, but here are some ideas. Eating a meal/nourishing your body, engaging in a hobby, journaling, going to therapy, talking to a loved one, or spending even 10 minutes in the sunshine.”
Those who have any comments or future question ideas, email Kaluzny at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox.
The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks and changes the question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.