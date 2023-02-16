The Magic Mailbox next to Foggy Pine Books is a place for all to stop, reflect and anonymously answer a question of the week with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens). The mailbox was created by Brielle Kaluzny.
Here’s what was in the most recent Magic Mailbox.
Question: What has been your favorite Valentine’s Day memory? If you cannot think of one, what would your dream valentines day look like?
Responses:
- ‘When I am staring in my fiance’s eyes and he is holding my face. I have never felt more valued and loved. I am beautiful to him’
- ‘My favorite valentines memory would have to be when my partner turned their apartment into a french restaurant complete with a custom menu designed just for me. We ate, had wine, danced to records, and laughed the whole night. It was by far the most magical Valentine’s day I have ever had, and I cannot wait for many more with him’ -b
- ‘My dream valentine’s day is spending a nice relaxing day with a wonderful & loving partner. Nothing fancy, just lovely’ — Adriana
- ‘When my wife broke off our break up and re-proposed to me! That happened on 2/14/81, we got married on 6/27/82!’
- ‘My dream would be to celebrate valentine’s day on an island’
- ‘One time my parents took me out of school and we got froyo!’
- ‘To be with the only man i’ve loved’
- ‘When my mom and dad got me chocolates & gifts because I am single #independentwoman’
- ‘In elementary school, we made valentines day boxes and passed them around the class’
- ‘I love a good valentines gathering, quality time with cherished friends!’
- ‘Naked in a hot tub with my spouse. We have been married for 30 years and we are still best friends!’
- ‘My dream valentine’s day is having a beach picnic and eating chocolate with someone I love’
- ‘Eating pie at outdoor school’
- ‘My dream valentines day would be me, a bunch of dogs, and chinese food, watching stupid movies’
- ‘My favorite valentines day memory... Ordering in pizza, playing games, and drinking 2016 Louis M. Martini Cabernet with my beloved’
- ‘My dream valentines day would be to spend it with someone special and receive flowers/chocolate and watch movies’
- ‘I enjoy a hot bath, candles, and my favorite record player. Love yourself’’
- ‘My dad got us our dog for valentines day’
- ‘Dancing with my girlfriend’
- ‘My dream valentines day would involve someone asking me to be their valentine with flowers, then we have a picnic, and paint while watching the sunset’ — A
- ‘Movies at home with sushi’
- ‘In elementary school getting valentines from your classmates’
- ‘My favorite valentine’s day is spent with my partner and our favorite hobbies’
- ‘The greatest gift I have gotten for valentine’s day is from my lovely girlfriend (Ella), a Claire Saffitz Cookbook’
Those who have any comments or future question ideas please email Kaluzny at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox.
The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks, and changes the question.
