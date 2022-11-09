A Magic Mailbox lives in Boone on King Street nestled next to Foggy Pine Books.
The mailbox is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks and changes the question.
Question: What has been your favorite Halloween costume you’ve ever worn? If you cannot think of one, what would your dream costume be?
Responses:
- “Severed head on the table in 3rd grade”
- “Carol Danvers, it made me feel comfortable in my body type for the first time in ages.”
- “Treats! I was decorated with cookies and my friend was Tricks, with card tricks at the ready!”
- “I was Bob Ross”
- “I was an ant at a picnic table, it was cute”
- “Fish Boxtroll”
- “Scarlet Witch”
- “Whoopie Cushion”
- “Pregnant lady when I was 8, Princess Jasmine at age 6, The Weeknd when I was 14, and the Wolf-man when I was 17”
- “One year when I was little I went as the Pokemon Poliwhirl”
- “Monarch butterfly in preschool. It was easy and I looked good”
- “I was Princess Aurora as a 5 year old and my best friend was Ariel. I wish we switched because Ariel was my favorite”
- “Even though I am 25 now I’d still go with being a power ranger because they inspired me as a child”
- “A lion”
- “Warlocks wife”
- “My diva girl costume, I was pink and sparkly. My Husbands was his bee costume”
- “Georgie from IT!”
- “I dress as ‘Where’s Waldo’ every year!”
- “Wonder Woman”
- “Broken Doll”
- “Tony and Carmela Soprano”
- “I dressed as a hunting boy (I am a girl)”
- “A mad scientist”
- “A raccoon!”
- “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg”
- “I was a german girl”
- “My favorite costume I’ve ever worn would be Eminem”
- “Agnes from Despicable Me!”
- “Dressing up as the cast of Mama Mia with my 2 best friends”
- “Yoda”
- “A Wizard with a giant cloak and hat. I am so very excited to wear it this year”
- “I was a fairy one time when I was little. Fairy wings and glitter everywhere”
- “Ripley and Kane from Alien”
- “One time my whole family were characters from ‘My Hero Academia’. I was Uraraka, my brothers were Kirishima and Izuku, my dad was Aizawa, and my mom was Miss Joke”
- “My sister was Gabriella from High School Musical for 5 years”
- “Mermaid”
- “Favorite costume was a pair of dice with my friend. My dream costume would be Mother Nature, walking around with twigs and fake birds and bees.”
- “One year I was Aphrodite. Long blonde curls (wig) and flowing toga with gold trim and roses in my hair.”
- “Kip from Napoleon Dynamite”
- “In college, we made a giant cardboard bus for Halloween”
- “ Dressing up as soap and dirty laundry with my sister as kids”
- “Minecraft character”
- “Daphne because I love Scooby-Doo”
- “My favorite Halloween costume I’ve done was the May Queen from ‘Midsommar’! I made her big flower headdress from a wreath frame and glued a bunch of fake flowers!”
- “Dracula”
- “Yung Gravy & Freddy ‘Cougar’”
- “Goku”
- “Medicine Healer”
- “Shera - Warrior Princess”
- “My fav costume was a cowgirl, a pink cowgirl to be exact”
- “My fav costume was a ballerina. I loved to dance when I was younger, a lost dream”
- “Hippie”
- “An Ipod”
- “Casper”
- “Carrie age 10, Dice”
- “Nick age 4, a spider”
- “Emma age 10, Santa Claus and I said ‘Ho Ho Ho’ instead of ‘Trick or Treat’”
- “G: Gabriella from High School Musical and C: Cherrios cheerleading costume!”
- “Luigi”
- “Bluey”
- “Hunch-back of Notre Dame, I made the cloak and my backpack was the hunch”
- “My dream costume is to be Daphne from Scooby-Doo for my inner child”
- “Clown using moms 1970s jumper!”
- “Adele: Cheshire Cat, Kylee: A strawberry, Skylar: A pirate, and Gracyn: An inflatable cow”
- “I went as a box and when I opened the box from the front, there was a bag of candy corn”
- “A witch of course! Only time of year I do not get judged for being one!”
- “The Tin Man!”
- “Firefighter”
- “Megan Fox from ‘Till Death’”
- “Daniel Tiger”
- “My dream is to be Jack Sparrow”
- “I was the fox from ‘What does the fox say?’”
- “A witchy person with fairy wings! Not that original but the experiences around it were magic!”
- “Elfin from Kirby”
- “I am a cat in a cat onesie every year”
- “In fourth grade I handmade a dalek costume from Doctor Who!”
- “Oscar age 4, shark!”
"Wow! I am blown away by all the creative, spooky-season costumes that were created by all of you! I would say my favorite Halloween costume would have to be when I dressed up as Belle 7 years in a row as a child, but my dream costume would have to be Cupid or some sort of Greek mythological god/being. I hope these responses can serve as bits of inspiration for costume ideas for 2023," Kaluzny said. "For those who wrote their dream costume, I hope you get to wear it this upcoming year and that it brings you nothing but happiness! Stay cozy, enjoy some warm drinks, and soak in the fall leaves. If you have any comments or future question ideas please email me at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.