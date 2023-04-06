The Magic Mailbox next to Foggy Pine Books is a place for all to stop, reflect and anonymously answer a question of the week with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens). The mailbox was created by Brielle Kaluzny.
Here are the most recent Magic Mailbox answers:
Question: What do you do to de-stress?
Responses:
‘I go to coffee shops and spending quality time with my friends’
‘Deep breathing’
‘I like to draw to de-stress’
‘I write all my feelings down on paper and burn it’
‘I scream into an endless void and wag my fist at the gods’
‘I first listen to music but if that doesn’t work I enjoy cooking’
‘I go outside’
‘I indulge in my comfort snacks and goodies’
‘I sit alone in the woods’
‘Yoga, running, and reading’
‘I lay down in grass or I watch crappy movies at night’
‘I spend time in nature and do physical movement’
‘I watch TV and eat fruit’
‘Play video games’
‘I listen to music and I talk to my best friend’
‘I smoke and eat Saebing’
‘I de-stress by petting my cat Spooky and watching silly TV shows at the end of every day’
‘I scream’
‘I take time to write a gratitude list’
‘I cry and take a nap’
‘I play piano and meditate’
‘I drive on the parkway’
“As Spring begins to show itself in the High Country, it is good to reflect on things that help us to destress, allowing us to feel peaceful and content. I hope the list above provides all of you with some helpful tips and tricks to try if you need some new ideas!” Kaluzny said. “It can be extremely therapeutic to release pent up emotions through crying, talking things through with loved ones (and creatures), writing in a journal, or by screaming in the car (or anywhere safe and private). I personally love to call my friends, spend time with my partner, journal, cuddle my cat, and go for walks in nature.”
Those who have any comments or future question ideas, email Kaluzny at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox.
The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks and changes the question.
