A Magic Mailbox lives in Boone on King Street nestled next to Foggy Pine Books.
The mailbox is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks, and changes the question.
Question: If you could have any superpower, which would you choose and why?
Responses:
‘Flying’ — 12 votes/responses
‘Teleportation’ — 8 votes/responses
‘Invisibility’- 6 votes/responses
‘Super speed’ — 4 votes/responses
‘Time travel’ — 4 votes/responses
‘Shapeshifting’ — 3 votes/responses
‘Telekinesis’ — 2 votes/responses
Other Magical Responses:
‘Immortality’
‘Power to heal people’
‘Being very lucky’
‘Being able to stop time so if something bad is about to happen you can stop it’
‘Happiness for the world’
‘Optional mortality’
‘The power to make anyone fall in love with me’
‘I would want the power to make people smile’
Sweet Moment:
One response: ’I need a friend’
Letter written in response: ‘Bring this to Ransom, they will be your friend and me!’
“I must say, there are certainly some creative, superhero minds in this town! Was anyone surprised that flying got the most responses/votes? I personally can see how people would want to get a birds eye view of the world, especially living here! If I could have any superpower I would probably choose telekinesis, but truthfully I would be grateful for any ability,” Kaluzny said. “I hope this week’s question and responses are able to awaken your hero within! If you have any comments or future question ideas please email me at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox.”
