A Magic Mailbox lives in Boone on King Street nestled next to Foggy Pine Books.
The mailbox is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox has been in operation since May 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks, and changes the question.
Question: How do you hope to grow in the new year?
Responses:
'Dearest magic mailbox, this year I hope to grow by marrying the woman I adore and staying together forever'
'I want to grow my grades - Emma, 10 years old'
'I want to grow in my faith with god and in my confidence in myself that I was, am, and will always be enough'
'I want to become emotionally stable'
'I want to become better at advocating and speaking up for myself'
'I wanted to go scuba diving but I was not allowed because I could not breathe through my nose'
'In the future, will I be rich?'
'I want to grow spiritually, physically prioritize walks, yummy food, and walks with new friends, find new inspiration'
'I want to prove to myself that I can hustle, I want to make six figures, I need it! Growth, discipline, don't want to be lazy'
'I want to love myself more and take on more adventures that I would normally say no too, I want to honor intuition'
'In 2023 I want to do better at finding time for myself so I can get better at my health'
'I want to be kinder to myself'
'I would like to be a good driver'
'I want to learn how to manage time wisely'
'I would like to feel content with myself'
'I want to grow with my math skills'
'I want to grow to love myself more, I want to stop focusing on what others want'
'I want to grow by being happier'
'I want to find a home'
'I want to feel more at peace with each moment'
'I want to grow closer towards my purpose in life'
'I want to grow spiritually and with self love, I want to be a better person for me and others'
"I hope everyone is enjoying their new year thus far. Making and keeping New Year's resolutions can be quite difficult with millions of other responsibilities and distractions swirling around," Kaluzny said. "That is why I think it is important not to strive for big resolutions, but to find areas within ourselves that we wish to grow with, that we will work to slowly cultivate, and nurture. I hope everyone has a chance to think about this, and to be proud of all they have done thus far, big or small. If you have any comments or future question ideas please email me at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic_mailbox."
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
