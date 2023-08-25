“She’ll not live a day,” a physician told an attending nurse. Concerned, the nurse befriended the dying woman, and in a few hours had won her confidence.

Motioning for the nurse to come near, the old woman said sorrowfully, “I have traveled all the way from California by myself, stopping at every city of importance between San Francisco and Boston. In each city I visit just two places: the police station and the hospital. You see, my boy ran away from home and I have no idea where he is. I’ve got to find him ....”

  

