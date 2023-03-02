“But the word of the Lord endureth forever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.” I Peter 1:25
For many years my office was a few doors down from a Child Development Center. Many times I would hear, from down the hall, “Who said so?” or “Who says?” Most times I would hear the teacher intervene and settle the confrontation.
When I was growing up, “Who said so?” was a familiar sound upon being told I had to do something. If one of my siblings said it, they had no credibility in my eyes. But, if Mama or Daddy said it, well, that was a different story! I still had to decide whether to follow the instruction. However, Mama’s instructions were not to be ignored. If her disciplinary action was followed with “and wait till your Daddy gets home!” then that made disobedience a serious issue!
When I think about it, not obeying the word of my parents pales in comparison to not obeying the Word of the Lord. The Word of the Lord is not to be easily dismissed, questioned, or ignored. Because it is, as our scripture says, “of the Lord”, He is the source behind it. Therefore, His Word is eternal, not temporary or subject to change. Finally, it is “gospel” or good news, a message that gives and transforms life. This enables us to love others with a pure heart.
The word of the Lord is to be heard and heeded. Why, do you ask? Because the Lord said so! Our Father in heaven is good. He is raising us as His children to be faithful in our relationship with Him and with those around us. This is gospel living.
Our prayer should be to reaffirm our commitment to live according to God’s eternal Word and love those around us. Love one another is the Word of the Lord that endures forever. God doesn’t need to tell us twice. We should do it! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Coy Miller who passed away this week. Also, to the family of Geneva Hayes who passed away recently.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kate Blalock, Martha Horne and Laurie Crittenden on March 2, to Crystal Owens on March 3, to Larke Blanton on March 5, to Mark Austin on March 6, to Louise Absher and John Reece on March 7, and to my granddaughter, Emma Knight, and Cyndy King on March 8. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “When life gets too hard to stand, kneel!”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.