“Moses my servant is dead; now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, thou, and all this people, unto the land which I do give to them, even to the children of Israel.” Joshua 1:2

This past Christmas Eve was a different one for many of us. The cold weather and illnesses kept families apart. For the first time in 50 years, I did not have one of my children or even grandchildren to spend Christmas Eve with. The tradition of Christmas Eve Candlelight service at church, dinner and opening presents didn’t happen. It was supposed to be a time of traditions, but ended being a time of transition.

