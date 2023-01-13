“Moses my servant is dead; now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, thou, and all this people, unto the land which I do give to them, even to the children of Israel.” Joshua 1:2
This past Christmas Eve was a different one for many of us. The cold weather and illnesses kept families apart. For the first time in 50 years, I did not have one of my children or even grandchildren to spend Christmas Eve with. The tradition of Christmas Eve Candlelight service at church, dinner and opening presents didn’t happen. It was supposed to be a time of traditions, but ended being a time of transition.
Transitions are part of life. When new leaders assume their roles, whether in church or companies, there can be a period of uncertainty or uneasiness. People can be quick to compare the attitude, decision making process, and style of the new leader to that of a previous one. Our personal lives are filled with times of transition as well. We have graduations, weddings, births and deaths that alter the courses of our lives.
In our scripture today there was a great transition from the leading of Moses to the leading of Joshua. God’s faithfulness is so often revealed to us in times of transition. Moses died just as the Israelites were on the cusp of entering the Promised Land, but that wasn’t God’s plan. God had been preparing Joshua for this moment his whole life. God didn’t hesitate to order Joshua to lead the people across the Jordan River. He promised that His presence would be with them.
So what, we had a transition on Christmas Eve? We may not have the same people, schedule or outcome that we expect each year but we still have the same baby that was born in a manger. We have the same God that is in control. He is the one that will lead us through any transition that we are facing today. The God who has always led us will continue to lead if we place our trust and confidence in Him. Our daily prayer should be to thank God for the assurance of His presence as we experience change. He is here for us! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who are physically sick and sin sick. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. This time of year is especially hard for many. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The Ellis family at the loss of their son, Cole. Also, our sincere sympathy to the family of our dear friend, Jean Craig, who passed away this week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Maya Cook, Donald Tolbert and Yvonne Myers on Jan. 12, to Janet Hayes, Bunky Davant and Tammy Hurley on Jan. 16, and to Bonnie Redmon on Jan. 18. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Every time you suppress a moment of anger, you will prevent a day of sorrow!”
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
