“And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” I John 4:16
Here we are in the month of love. Statistics say more flowers are sold on Valentine’s Day than any other day of the year. Restaurants are booked for romantic dinners, and jewelry seems to be the gift of choice for many. With all of these lovely things to be done, the thing that seems to mean the most are the words that are spoken. Words of love and encouragement seem to be held on to the longest.
I have a wonderful, loving and generous husband. Every day is a special day with him. One of the most endearing things about him is that he had always acknowledged my love and care for my special needs brother, Mikey. That is more precious to me than gold.
One of my favorite songs was written and sung many years ago by the group, The Hollies. The title of the song is “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”. To me, it is a Valentine that we should give to our fellow man. The lyrics go: “The road is long with many a winding turn that leads us to who knows where, who knows where? But I’m strong, strong enough to carry him. He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother. So on we go, His welfare is my concern, no burden is he to bear we’ll get there. For I know He would not encumber me. He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother. If I’m laden at all, I’m laden with sadness that everyone’s heart isn’t filled with the gladness of love for one another. It’s a long, long road from which there is no return while we’re on the way to there why not share? And the load doesn’t weight me down at all. He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother.” It would be worth your time to You Tube this song and listen to the soothing, beautiful music that go with these profound words.
We must never forget that the ultimate love letter is our Bible. The love of God spills out as He allows creation and this beautiful world that He created. His love continues to be shown as He delivered His chosen ones from one situation to another. And His ultimate love is given to us when He gave His own Son to go to the cross and die for our sins. That is love. His love is always ready for us. All you have to do is acknowledge Him, ask Him to be Lord of your life and make Him known to others. Again, THAT IS LOVE. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. Pray for those who have recently been diagnosed with long term and terminal illnesses and as they seek treatment for the road ahead. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Beth Clark Stinson who passed away this week. Beth was known to so many as she hosted at the Knights on Main restaurant for 16 years.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Zack Crittenden on Feb. 9, to Mike Barfoot and Barney Hampton on Feb. 11, to Karen Winkler and Maya Cook on Feb. 12, to Joyce Stines on Feb. 14, and to Mary Story and Jim Greene on Feb. 15. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: My sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Tommy Collins who celebrate their anniversary on Feb. 9 and to Frank and Sarah McLane who celebrate their anniversary on Feb. 15. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The real secret of happiness is not in what you are doing, but in liking what you do!”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
