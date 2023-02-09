Quiet Corner Logo

“And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” I John 4:16

Here we are in the month of love. Statistics say more flowers are sold on Valentine’s Day than any other day of the year. Restaurants are booked for romantic dinners, and jewelry seems to be the gift of choice for many. With all of these lovely things to be done, the thing that seems to mean the most are the words that are spoken. Words of love and encouragement seem to be held on to the longest.

