“For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ.” I Corinthians 12:12
I’m sure many of you have been subjected lately to the news reports that showed the conduct of supposedly adults elected by the people, for the people. Their conduct of talking over each other and even pushing and shoving trying to be heard has left us shaking our heads.
As I have pondered their actions it brought to mind the sounds that you hear when you arrive early to a symphony performance. You hear the performers tuning their instruments during the warm up. The sound is somewhat chaotic and uncoordinated, certainly nothing you would want to sit through for an hour or more! However, when the conductor appears and the concert begins, the instruments have different sounds and play different notes. Suddenly they create a beautiful harmony that results in an inspiring presentation.
In our scripture today, the apostle Paul emphasized this to members of the Corinthian church. He noted how the body of Christ, the church, is similar to the human body, in which many different parts have been designed by God to function together as a whole.
Each member of the church has been gifted in a unique manner through God’s plan and His Holy Spirit. With Christ in control our diversities can result in beautiful harmony. Christ can be made known to others as we all combine our ideas and desires to make one.
We can only hope and pray that our diverse elected officials will settle down and make our country work the way in which we desperately need. We should pray daily for our elected officials and hope that they will all become like a tuning orchestra; from a chaotic noise to a beautiful symphony. With God as their conductor it can happen. That’s where the beautiful music will start! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Kenneth Wilcox who passed away last week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Toby Haas on Jan. 20, to Jo Ann Laney on Jan. 21, to Dianne Davant Moffitt and Emma Pickett on Jan. 23 and to Gina Harwood on Jan. 25. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “There is absolutely no use in brooding over the way it might have been!”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.