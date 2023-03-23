Quiet Corner Logo

“When you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand up and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners that they may be seen by others. Truly I say they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut you door and pray to your heavenly Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you. And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases like the Gentiles do for they think they will be heard for their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask Him.” Matthew 6: 5-8

When I was asked what my definition of prayer was I immediately said that it was my conversations with God. With that said, I began to think of the different types of conversations we have with a wide variety of people. Some conversations are urgent, some are patient, some so short you forget what you were even talking about in the first place. A prayer is definitely more than just a conversation. It should be from your heart, the depth of your being. A prayer is not neutral. It is a focused and passionate hope given voice. True prayer happens when we bear our hearts and souls to God.

