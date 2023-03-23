“When you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand up and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners that they may be seen by others. Truly I say they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut you door and pray to your heavenly Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you. And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases like the Gentiles do for they think they will be heard for their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask Him.” Matthew 6: 5-8
When I was asked what my definition of prayer was I immediately said that it was my conversations with God. With that said, I began to think of the different types of conversations we have with a wide variety of people. Some conversations are urgent, some are patient, some so short you forget what you were even talking about in the first place. A prayer is definitely more than just a conversation. It should be from your heart, the depth of your being. A prayer is not neutral. It is a focused and passionate hope given voice. True prayer happens when we bear our hearts and souls to God.
I was asked, “How should I pray?” I tell new Christians a good way is to think of the word PRAY. Use it like this:
P- Praise Him
R- Repent of your sins
A- Ask for His blessings for your needs (not your greed’s!)
Y- Yield to his guidance through the Holy Spirit in your life
Our scripture today also tells us how NOT to pray. We should pray in intimacy with God. We should be wary of ones that stand and pray flowery words of petition. Nothing shows unworthiness of a Christian as those that live one way and do things out of God’s will then turn around and pray to the masses like they have lived as the Lord expects us to.
We may feel that our prayers are not being answered. If you pray to the Heavenly Father with a heart that walks with Him, you can rest assured that He will answer your prayer. As the scripture states, He will reward you in secret. Don’t be like the Gentiles that want to be heard because of their many words. Just know that God hears even the least of our prayers even before we utter them to Him. A dear friend of mine gave me a framed print that hangs in my bedroom and I see it many times each day. It says, “If you are praying about it God is working on it!” What a comfort that is!
Talk to God! I can’t imagine living in a home with someone and never talking to them! It’s the same with God. Pray with a heart that seeks spiritual health and good will. The healthy heart in search of wholeness and holiness will learn the language of prayer. Remember, our Heavenly Father loves to hear from us! Are you talking to Him? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer and is very ill at this time. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Wes Thompson who recently passed away.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tonya Stacks, Eric Mills, Diana Wilcox and Scott Phillips on March 23, to Anthony Piasecny on March 24, to Jack Garrett on March 25, to Lily Sachs and Patrick McKethan on March 26, to John Davis on March 2 and to Terry Lentz on March 29. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Prayer is the key of the morning and the bolt of the night!”
