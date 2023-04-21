Quiet Corner Logo

“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.” 1 John 4:18

Fear is real; at least we believe it is. I have arachnophobia which is the fear of spiders. I know chances are that these small creatures are not going to kill or attack me but still, just the sight of one brings on a sweat! Claustrophobia is the fear of tight spaces. I don’t particularly like that either but it is nothing like my fear of spiders. There is a phobia by the name of Phobophobia, which is the fear of having a phobia! Perhaps these fears seem outlandish, but to those who suffer from these syndromes, the fear is legitimate.

