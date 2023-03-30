Quiet Corner Logo

“When you hear the sound of marching in the tops of the balsam trees, then march out to battle, for God will have marched out ahead of you to attack the Philistine army.” 1 Chronicles 14:15

Recently a friend shared that March was a hard month for her. The month of March held the anniversaries of the loss of her mother, her sister-in-law and a dear friend. My heart went out to her as I thought of 31 days of a month that held sad memories.

