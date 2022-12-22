“Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, goodwill toward me!” Luke 2:14
Recently during our church service we lit one of the candles of Advent, the candle of Peace. As I listened to the litany that was read during the lighting of the candle I thought, “When will there be peace on earth?”
I sang a duet with our Minister of Music, Janet Hayes, which was written by her, entitled “Mary’s Song of Peace”. This beautiful song spoke of when Mary looked upon the Christ Child and experienced His overwhelming peace. This very same peace is available to us two millennia later.
At the heart of all humans and as many have died for this peace, we still are longing for peace. Some leaders are now, and others have been, destroying peace willingly. Those affected have longed for a return to peace for their families and communities.
As far back as Psalm 122:6 the psalmist’s wrote, “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.” Gradually, the prophet Isaiah prophesied that the Messiah was seen as the only One who could restore peace to Israel and Jerusalem. Isaiah said that the coming one would be called “Prince of Peace” and of His peace “there would be no end.”
When the angels appeared to Bethlehem shepherds, glorifying God for the birth of the Savior, their announcement echoed the prophets’ words, “On earth peace, goodwill toward men!” The baby whose birth they announced was the Prince of Peace that was foretold. Jesus came to bring peace to all who would receive him. He will bring comfort, joy and salvation to all who have faith in Him.
Do you need peace this Christmas season? Jesus’ own words in John 14:27 promises “My peace I give to you.” Jesus wants for us to trust Him in the plan that He has for our lives. If we follow His plan, He will give us peace as we walk through life. And best yet, He will bring peace to the whole world at His return, the peace that will have no end! Now that is a promise brought to us from a tiny baby in Bethlehem! Peace be with you and yours! Merry Christmas from my home to yours! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who are physically sick and sin sick. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved ones. This time of year is especially hard for many. Keep praying for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Frank McLane on Dec. 22, to Richard Chastain and Sandy Patrick on Dec. 23, to Lowell Younce and Karen Shouse on Dec. 25, to my brother-in-law Tommy Collins on Dec. 26, and to Dena Lutz on Dec. 27. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Roger and Julie Robertson and to Ellen Easter and David McClintock on Dec. 23 and to John and Carol Greene on Dec. 26. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Most people could learn from their mistakes, if they weren’t so busy denying them.”
