“Nevertheless my brethren that went up with me made the heart of the people melt: but I wholly followed the Lord my God.” Joshua 14:8
If the Lord sees fit for me to live until the first day of July I will celebrate my seventieth birthday. There are many frightening aspects facing us as we grow older; an aging body, which prohibits us from doing many of the activities we used to enjoy, declining strength, feelings of uselessness, loss of friends and loved ones through death, and many more. However, as we face the prospects of growing old, we need to ask ourselves, “What should I be doing now, however old I am, to prepare for old age?” The fact is, you will be then what you’re becoming now. If you’re not becoming a person of faith now, you won’t be a person of faith then.
In our scripture today it speaks of how Caleb was a man of faith who relied on God’s promise. He was 85 years old, yet his strength was that of a younger man. At eight five he was out leading the fight against the enemy. Moses was a prince when he was 40 years old, yet God allowed him to lead the exodus out of Egypt when he was 80 years old.
God never gets through with us. This is how God wants us to be in our spiritual lives as we grow older. Our bodies may grow older but never weaker in Jesus. There is so much that seniors have to offer the younger generation. They offer instruction, encouragement and guidance in the things of God. We would do well to follow their advice and that of Caleb and Moses. They were grateful for the life the Lord gave them and they lived for God.
I watched as the beautiful, strong woman that was my Mother wasted away under cancers grip. But at the same time her faith grew stronger and stronger. She knew that she had fought the good fight and that she would be with her Savior for eternity. Her strong faith promised her a new body in Heaven with Christ.
God has given us a design for growing old. Our prayer and lives should be that we give ourselves wholly to God and to follow Him. Our faith should grow stronger as we grow older. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. A co-worker of mine’s brother was in a truck wreck and lost his leg. Please pray for him as he faces challenges in the future. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Lauren Davis on Feb. 16, to Eric Brown and Morgan Herterich on Feb. 17, to Kay Morgan on Feb. 18, to Kay Ewell on Feb. 20, to Hilari Hubner, Betty Crocker and Haylee Barker on Feb. 21 and to Mallory Myers on Feb. 22. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Ted and Marty Couch who celebrate their anniversary on Feb. 21. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK:“There needs to be fewer study courses on how to stay young and more on how to grow up!”
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
