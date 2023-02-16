Quiet Corner Logo

“Nevertheless my brethren that went up with me made the heart of the people melt: but I wholly followed the Lord my God.” Joshua 14:8

If the Lord sees fit for me to live until the first day of July I will celebrate my seventieth birthday. There are many frightening aspects facing us as we grow older; an aging body, which prohibits us from doing many of the activities we used to enjoy, declining strength, feelings of uselessness, loss of friends and loved ones through death, and many more. However, as we face the prospects of growing old, we need to ask ourselves, “What should I be doing now, however old I am, to prepare for old age?” The fact is, you will be then what you’re becoming now. If you’re not becoming a person of faith now, you won’t be a person of faith then.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.