“O give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good: because His mercy endureth forever.” Psalm 118:1

A catch phrase that we hear a lot is “God is good all the time. All the time, God is good.” Anyway you say it, it means the same. Anytime you say it, it is truth. It is a truth that we can hold onto.

