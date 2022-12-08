“Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done.” Proverbs 19:17

Over the Thanksgiving holiday I began to look toward the upcoming Christmas season. As I mentally made my “Christmas list” my mind drifted back to Christmas’ past. I thought of my childhood and how I poured over the Sears Christmas catalog. How I wished and wished for almost every toy in those hallowed pages, yet I was never disappointed in what Santa actually left under the tree. I thought of my own grandchildren and how they tore the wrapped presents apart to get to their treasures. These are treasured memories as the grands are grown and have put childish things aside. My mind went back to my “list” and how I would gift each loved one.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.