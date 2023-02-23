“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.” James 1:17
We all love our pets. They bring joy, companionship, and yes, heartache. A good pet really is a gift. However, most of us outlive our beloved pets and are left with their memories.
I recently read a lengthy thread on Facebook from an acquaintance that states her devastation of the loss of her pet. Many heartfelt things were shared trying to console her in her heartbreak. She was inconsolable and went on to share that God had not heard her prayers and did not love her as much as He does others. Nothing anyone could say could change her mind that she is wrong in that fact. How could God take away her beloved pet when she had prayed so hard?
Have you ever known someone to take back a gift they gave you? It would be disappointing to experience the joy of opening a present only to have it taken away later just because the person who gave it to you changed his or her mind.
Fortunately, we have a Father in heaven who gives good and perfect gifts. He has gifted us life. He meets our needs. He has granted us salvation. And, He is with us wherever we go. These perfect gifts will never be taken away, for as our scripture today declares, there is not even a shadow of change with God. We can know that God is faithful even when life changes. He is steadfast when others let us down. He will lift us up when we stumble and fall. God never fails!
Because God never fails, we can trust in Him. We can depend upon His Word and can rest in His promises. We can receive with gladness His good and perfect gifts. Although we will all go through life’s changes we should trust in God. It may be a loss of a pet, a friend or family member but all of these life trials will be navigated with the help and love of our Heavenly Father. Sometimes what we see as a trial is actually a gift. What good gift will you thank Him for today? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. Pray for the people and the rescue personnel who are working in Turkey at the site of the earthquake. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Raynard Norris who passed away this week. Also, our sympathy to the families of Lura Mae Jones and Betty Jackson that recently passed.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Debbie Lindenmuth and Iris Thirtle on Feb. 23, to Jim Potts on Feb. 24, to my cousin, Terry Bradshaw, Cora Keen, Avery Tester and Martin Moore on Feb. 25, to my great niece, McKensie Collins, Janie Hazlett and Heather Sigmon on Feb. 27, to Shirley Edmisten, Roachel Laney and Kent Eidson on Feb. 28, and to Adam Lentz on Feb. 29 (our leap year birthday)! May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Sitting still and wishing makes no person great!”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.