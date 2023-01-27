Quiet Corner Logo

“And he said unto her, Daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace, and be whole of thy plague.” Mark 5:34 It is the awards season in Hollywood. If you turn on the television you will see the crowds huddle together to get as close as they can to the rope line where the famous person is supposed to pass. Everyone stretches out a hand to wave to, touch, or shake the hand of the VIP.

Have you ever had the opportunity to meet a celebrity? Did you shake their hand or mentally note every word that was spoken? Did they acknowledge you personally? If so, I am sure that you treasure that moment of recognition toward you.

