“According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love.” Ephesians 1:4

Several years ago an acquaintance and her husband adopted two teenage boys that had come from a very troubled home. When this couple first heard of the children’s past she and her husband just knew that they could give the boys a loving home and make them their own. Everyone was so happy when they brought the boys into their home. However, joy turned to sorrow as the children became resentful toward the adoptive parents. Rather than being thankful, the children questioned their every motive and refused their love.

