Last Saturday was like a long anticipated receiving of a gift. That was our annual “first day” at Tweetsie Railroad. Seeing my special needs brother Mikey, smile is one of the dearest things to my heart! Tweetsie is one of the dearest thing to his heart! This year rings in our 43rd year of going to Tweetsie every other Saturday! That is lots of train rides and loads of fun, especially for Mikey. It never ceases to amaze me how year after year not only returning employees but even new employees are familiar with Mikey and always are so very kind to him. That’s just another reason that everyone that I am privileged to meet or invite to our beautiful high country are always told that their visit will be incomplete without a visit Tweetsie.
Tweetsie was packed this weekend. Visitors were enjoying the park on an absolutely beautiful day. We were standing in line waiting for a ride when a young woman, and whom appeared to be her family and friends, came running through the crowd frantically looking for her missing four year old. She was obviously in panic mode and kept repeating, “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” Immediately Tweetsie staff radioed others with the child’s description and even though I did not see if or when the child was found, I know there were those that took action to help find the missing child. I said a prayer for safe retrievable of the child and a prayer of thanksgiving that we were all at a safe place to be in our beautiful mountains.
It is rare that I ever let Mikey out of my sight. But since that incident I have reflected on the frantic mother of the child. She cried out to God in her despair of her missing child.
This brought me to our scripture today. Another way to say “be careful for nothing” is “don’t be full of care” or “don’t be anxious.” Anxiety has a root of fear; we worry when we allow fear to impose itself on our view of things around us or what tomorrow will bring. We have no idea what tomorrow truly holds, yet we imagine the worst and are filled with care and concern; we just plain worry!
How much better to hold fast to faith! We should grab hold of the truth of who God is and the promises He has made. Faith recognizes no trial is greater that God’s ability and reliability to always do exactly as He says; God is faithful to live out His Word without fail.
Rather than allow doubt to create anxiety within us, we should always talk to God about all our needs. Though trials come, we can find thankfulness in recalling all God has promised us in His Word. We can hold to those truths and take all our concerns to Him, knowing He will always hear and meet our needs.
Thanks to capable Tweetsie employees who helped find the child, a mothers’ anxious heart turned to intense relief. Our prayer should be that we will leave our anxiety behind and hold fast to our faith in God. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Lisa continues to recover her strength from surgery last week and appreciates your prayers. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAYTO: Mildred Byrd Greene on May 28, to Stephen Hampton on May 1, to Marie Moody and Mike Wilcox on May 2, to Carol Isaacs on May 3, and to George Ball and Chelsea Redford Mathis on May 3. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Knowledge without experience is like water with no pitcher in which to carry it!
