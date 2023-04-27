Quiet Corner Logo

Last Saturday was like a long anticipated receiving of a gift. That was our annual “first day” at Tweetsie Railroad. Seeing my special needs brother Mikey, smile is one of the dearest things to my heart! Tweetsie is one of the dearest thing to his heart! This year rings in our 43rd year of going to Tweetsie every other Saturday! That is lots of train rides and loads of fun, especially for Mikey. It never ceases to amaze me how year after year not only returning employees but even new employees are familiar with Mikey and always are so very kind to him. That’s just another reason that everyone that I am privileged to meet or invite to our beautiful high country are always told that their visit will be incomplete without a visit Tweetsie.

Tweetsie was packed this weekend. Visitors were enjoying the park on an absolutely beautiful day. We were standing in line waiting for a ride when a young woman, and whom appeared to be her family and friends, came running through the crowd frantically looking for her missing four year old. She was obviously in panic mode and kept repeating, “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” Immediately Tweetsie staff radioed others with the child’s description and even though I did not see if or when the child was found, I know there were those that took action to help find the missing child. I said a prayer for safe retrievable of the child and a prayer of thanksgiving that we were all at a safe place to be in our beautiful mountains.

