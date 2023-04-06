“Then said Jesus to them again, Peace be unto you: as my Father hath sent me, even so send I you.” John 20:21
In this season of Easter we read and ponder the Easter story. I often imagine how horrible it would have been to witness the brutality of Jesus’ crucifixion. At the same time I think of how marvelous it would have been to see Him ascend into Heaven and know that He would be coming back some day.
Have you ever watched something bad happen? A car crash, a theft, robbery or some other crime? Typically the police or investigator ask you to give a statement of what you witnessed. Sometimes you may even have to testify in court. Sitting there, after swearing to tell the truth, your story gives a fuller picture of what happened. This gives others help in understanding exactly what happened. The more witnesses there are, the more trustworthy the story.
As witnesses to Jesus’ life and resurrection, the apostles then faced a higher calling. Before Jesus ascended to heaven, He reminded them that as God had sent Him to the world to tell of His love, so the apostles were to go and tell the world about the living God.
Like the apostles, we are to do the same. We are to minister to others and be ambassadors of peace. We go in power, knowing that we have been sent. Jesus places the greatness of the work to be done before us, just as He did with the apostles. We get to tell the full story of His love for us.
Just as we would go into a courtroom to testify, we must take the opportunity to be a witness of the good news of Jesus. We are to go out in power, knowing that we have been sent. Jesus places the greatness of the work to be done before us, just as He did with the apostles. We get to tell the full story, paint the picture of the gospel and recount how God has shown Himself mighty in our lives. Each step, each story, and each relationship that we share is to further the kingdom.
We all love a good story. We like a great story even better. We have been given the greatest story ever told! Now go out and tell it! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer and will be having surgery this week. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jackie Hardin and Reggie Bray on April 6, to Nicole Barker and Robin Groce on April 9 and to William Fairbetter on April 10. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jim and Karen Coffey on April 9. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The way of faith is the way of victory, peace, assurance and endurance.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.