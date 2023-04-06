Quiet Corner Logo

“Then said Jesus to them again, Peace be unto you: as my Father hath sent me, even so send I you.” John 20:21

In this season of Easter we read and ponder the Easter story. I often imagine how horrible it would have been to witness the brutality of Jesus’ crucifixion. At the same time I think of how marvelous it would have been to see Him ascend into Heaven and know that He would be coming back some day.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.