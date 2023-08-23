queens of blowing rock

Dr. Barry Buxton welcomes the attendees to the “Queens of Blowing Rock” presentation at the Blowing Rock Country Club on Aug. 15.

 Photo by Lexie Carroll

BLOWING ROCK — Dr. Barry Buxton and other Blowing Rock history buffs celebrated eight prominent female figures in Blowing Rock’s history on Aug. 15 and 16.

Sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society and the Blowing Rock Civic Association, Buxton, along with Tom O’Brien and Jean Kitchin, created the “Queens of Blowing Rock” film, which dives into the lives and impacts of some of Blowing Rock’s most prominent women.

  

