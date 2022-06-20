BLOWING ROCK — Defining who Otto Wood actually was might well be a moving target. He was a thief, a bootlegger, an accidental murderer, a Robin Hood of sorts, and a curious celebrity all rolled into one persona.
Members of the Blowing Rock Community Club got to learn about Wood in one of the five “Summer Library Meetings” when Trevor McKenzie, Director of Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University served as guest speaker.
Wood is the subject of McKenzie’s latest book and the Community Library audience reveled in the stories that he shared. Splitting his time between North Carolina and West Virginia during a life of crime before he was gunned down over the hood of a police car in Salisbury in 1930, the Depression era desperado was successful in escaping from 11 prisons or jails in four states, McKenzie reported, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
In 1923, McKenzie said, Wood accidentally murdered A.W. Kaplan, a Greensboro pawnbroker. Although he was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in a Raleigh area prison, Wood escaped from state prison four times.
McKenzie smiled in telling of Wood’s autobiography which, he said, “…was embellished a bit.”
Born in North Wilkesboro, Wood’s infamy got the attention of the legendary musician, Doc Watson, who made popular a ballad about the outlaw. McKenzie reported that the song rivaled that telling the story of Tom Dooley in its North Carolina popularity. Watson’s version of Wood’s ballad was not the only version, nor the first, said McKenzie.
After stealing a bicycle when he was about seven years old, Wood was sentenced by a judge to work on a chain gang, but because of his age the foreman sent him home to his mother. He hopped his first train at seven years old, too, bound for West Virginia where he had relatives. McKenzie said that Wood was thought to be related to the Hatfields, of the fabled Hatfields and McCoys feud, but he was not part of that conflict.
To augment his presentation, McKenzie proved an accomplished fiddle player and old time music vocalist. He started the talk with a song he called, “appropriate,” since it was titled, “County Jail.” He ended his formal remarks by performing the ballad of Otto Wood.
The Summer Library Meetings are an ongoing series. Coming up are:
- July 13: Marisa Sedlak, Executive Director and Rachel Witmer, Associate Director of Mountain Alliance discussing programs offered to Avery and Watauga teenagers, including volunteer, service, outdoor activities, cultural outings, and after-school support.
- Aug. 10: Ineke Thomas will talk about the Lowell and Ineke Thomas Trail and her work as a fabric artist.
- Sept. 14: Carole Cheek, Ph.D. and Carol Truett, Ph.D., from the Watauga Humane Society to discuss that organization’s programs.
